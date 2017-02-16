Wayne Coyne on "King's Mouth", The Flaming Lips and more

By & 6 minutes ago
  • IPR/Tony Dehner

Wayne Coyne, best known as the leader of the long-running band The Flaming Lips, is having a busy year so far, and it's only February! The latest album from The Flaming Lips, Oczy Mlody, was released in January, with a tour beginning in March (including a stop in Des Moines in April). And now he has a traveling art exhibit entitled Works By Wayne Coyne Featuring King's Mouth, which will be on display at the Waterloo Center For The Arts now through April 23rd.

On the eve of the exhibit's opening, Wayne Coyne sat down with IPR's Mark Simmet to talk about the exhibit, along with the new album. They also got into some Flaming Lips history,  and talked about working with longtime producer Dave Fridmann and the definition of psychedelic rock.

There will be an opening reception for Works By Wayne Coyne Featuring King's Mouth on Thursday, February 16th at 7 pm. The event is free and open to the public, and is sponsored by Friends Of the Art Center and Iowa Public Radio.

Tags: 
The B-Side

