Rob Dillard, Iowa Public Radio

Change in Federal Policy Frees Land for Beginning Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making a change to its Conservation Reserve Program. It’s aimed at freeing up more land for beginning farmers. For 30 years, CRP has paid farmers to take marginal acres out of production and convert them to wetlands or creek buffers to protect the environment. If they canceled the contracts early, they were forced to give back all payments with interest. Beginning in January, they will be able to terminate the deals without penalty as long as they sell or...

Des Moines Police Get Body Cameras in 2017
Courtesy of Asphate

Artistic Iowa: Unique & Alternative Art Forms

NPR's Book Concierge: Our Guide To 2016's Great Reads

The Book Concierge is back and bigger than ever! Explore more than 300 standout titles picked by NPR staff and critics. Open the app now! Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Syria And Russia Among Major International Stories Of 2016

By editor 7 hours ago

Underwear, Dolls And More: Latin American New Year's Traditions

By editor 7 hours ago

Russians Toast The New Year With Elaborate Cocktails, Not Vodka

By 7 hours ago

Barbershop: 2016 Is Almost Over, But Was It Really The Worst?

By 7 hours ago

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott Reflects On A Tumultuous Year

By editor 7 hours ago

MICHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: It's New Year's Eve, the last day of the year, so we thought we'd spend this hour reflecting on the year that was by checking back in with some of the people we spoke with throughout the year to hear their reflections and their hopes for the coming year.

French Law Giving Workers 'The Right To Disconnect' Goes Into Effect

By Maggie Penman 8 hours ago

If you've been glued to your smart phone checking work email throughout the holiday season, you might want to consider relocating. French workers will have the "right to disconnect" outside of work hours, thanks to a new law going into effect Jan. 1.

Companies with more than 50 employees will be obligated to set up hours — normally during the evening and weekend — when staff are not to send or respond to emails.

How To Talk About A Significant Other's Weight

By & WBUR and NPR Staff 9 hours ago

Dear Sugar Radio is a weekly podcast from member station WBUR. Hosts Steve Almond and Cheryl Strayed offer "radical empathy" and advice on everything from relationships and parenthood to dealing with drug problems or anxiety.

U.N. Security Council Supports Russia-Turkey Peace Efforts In Syria

By Maggie Penman 9 hours ago

The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday in support of the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the violence in Syria and "jump-start" a political process.

World Leaders Welcome New Year With Messages Of Reconciliation — Or Not

By Maggie Penman 10 hours ago

The final days of 2016 made for a dramatic time in diplomacy.

Fresh Air Weekend: Our Critics Pick The Best Film, TV, Music And Books Of 2016

By editor 11 hours ago

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'An Excellent Year' For Film, Critic David Edelstein Shares His 12 Favorites: Edelstein estimates that he saw 400 films in 2016 — more than enough to fill "a couple of 10-best lists." He talks about a dozen of them with Fresh Air's Terry Gross.

Holiday Specials

Celebrate the holiday season with IPR - wherever you are!

Tune in throughout the holidays to listen to selected performances, interviews, and entertainment. Our holiday programming schedule is available here!

Studio One Featured Release

facebook.com/strangeangels

Featured Release This Week From Kristin Hersh

I like to think of Kristin Hersh as a kind of godmother of indie rock. Her band Throwing Muses had an impressive run in the '80s and '90s, and sporadically since then. In the 21st century, she formed the band 50 Foot Wave. She has also released many solo albums over the years, and she's authored a few books. As she's done twice before, Hersh has paired a book and a CD for her latest work, Wyatt At The Coyote Palace. Hersh wrote and recorded the 24 songs on the album on her own (with the help...

The Latest from IPR Classical

Andrea Joynt

SOI Encore: DSO's "Symphonic Fantasies"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast features the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s “Symphonic Fantasies” concert. The program showcases works by Iowa composer Amy Dunker, Rachmaninoff, and Berlioz and spotlights Russian piano virtuoso Natasha Paremski. Clarke University Professor Dr. Amy Dunker’s piece Imagine Dragons is a dramatic fanfare opener for the program. Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Piano Concerto showcases Ms. Paremski’s brilliant technique and consummate musicianship and brings out...

