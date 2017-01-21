Top Stories
Thousands Rally At the Des Moines Women's March
Thousands of people rallied at the Iowa Capitol today to voice their support for human rights and women’s rights. The Des Moines Women's March was one of hundreds of similar events that took place across the country. Like the main women’s march in Washington, D.C., organizers says attendance for the Des Moines March exceeded initial expectations. Organizers had said they were expecting up to 10,000. Law enforcement officials today said they were not able to estimate the crowd size. The rally...
Studio One Featured Release
Featured Release This Week From Kaiser Chiefs
Kaiser Chiefs are a fine example of a band that is very popular in their native England, yet remain marginally known in the United States. They formed in Leeds under the name Parva in 2000. After one album, and the usual record label intrigues, Parva re-invented themselves as Kaiser Chiefs in 2003. The name is derived from the Kaizer Chiefs, a South African football team. The original lineup of the band has stayed nearly intact, with only the founding drummer being replaced a few years ago....
The Latest from IPR Classical
SOI 2017 Season Opens with Des Moines Symphony's "Beethoven’s Ode to Joy!"
IPR’s Symphonies of Iowa is back for the New Year! The season kicks off on Sunday, January 22nd at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, January 23rd at 7 p.m. with the Des Moines Symphony presenting their season debut concert “Beethoven’s Ode to Joy!” under Joseph Giunta with The Drake Choir, the Simpson College Chamber Singers, and the Des Moines Vocal Arts Ensemble. Soloists include flutist Kayla Burggraf, violinist Jonathan Sturm, Gregory Hand at the harpsichord, soprano Mary Ellen Giunta, alto...