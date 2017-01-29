Top Stories
Court Offices to Close, Workers Furloughed Due to Budget Cut
Iowa’s Judicial Branch is the first division of state government to announce a mandatory furlough as a result of budget cuts for the fiscal year that ends in June. Court offices will close for one day and employees will take unpaid leave. Governor Branstad recommended a more than $7 million cut to the judicial branch. Lawmakers scaled that back to $3 million. In a memo to court employees, state court administrator David Boyd unveiled how courts would absorb the cut. Vacancies of more than a...
Studio One Featured Release
Featured Release This Week From Foxygen
Jonathan Rado and Sam France formed Foxygen in 2005, while the two Californians were still in high school. From the beginning the duo have been influenced by the avant-garde and psychedelia, but they also have an affintiy for late 1960s/early 1970s classic rock and songcraft. Foxygen's sprawling 2014 album, ...And Star Power , contained some nice Todd Rundgrenesque tracks, but also found the band indulging their experimental side a bit too much. For their latest release, Hang , Rado and...
The Latest from IPR Classical
SOI Presents: Orchestra Iowa’s “Pastoral Beethoven”
This week’s Symphonies of Iowa broadcast on January 29 th at 4 p.m. and January 30 th at 7 p.m. features Orchestra Iowa’s “Pastoral Beethoven” concert. The orchestra performs works by Mendelssohn and Mozart, as well as Beethoven’s expressive “Pastoral” Symphony . Orchestra Iowa’s 95th Season opened with a program of symphonic masterpieces that have been the sources of audience delight for centuries. Mendelssohn’s impressions of the Italian landscape inspired his popular Symphony No. 4 , and...