Top Stories
New Group Aims to Protect Iowans Against Cyber Attacks
An alliance of educators, government officials and the Iowa National Guard is setting out to inform the public about cyber security. The group aims to better protect people from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks. The Iowa Cyber Alliance is the nation’s first statewide program dedicated to cyber security. One of its leaders is Doug Jacobson, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Iowa State. He says one of the group’s goals is to prepare young people for careers in what...
Studio One Featured Release
Featured Release This Week From The XX
The XX formed in London in 2005, and released their debut album in 2009. That record was a critical and commercial success (eventually winning the UK Mercury Prize for best album) and The XX have continued their forward momentum to this day. The trio's third full-length record, I See You, was highly anticipated by fans waiting four years since the last album, although they did have the solo release from group member Jamie XX (Jamie Smith) to tide them over. Smith, Romy Madley Croft and Oliver...
The Latest from IPR Classical
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Weston Noble and More for February IAS
February brings more than just Cupid’s bow and arrow this year, with a medley of arts events across the state. This month’s Iowa Arts Showcase features: · Don P. Roberts, President, CEO, and Director of DRUMLine Live!, speaking on the show’s upcoming performance at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center · IPR’s Tony Dehner, exploring Iowa’s Rock and Roll History at UNI’s Rod Library · Dr. Brooke Joyce, chair of the Iowa Composers Forum, filling in all the details for their 2017...