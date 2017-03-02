Listen to week 4 of our podcast Under The Golden Dome

Three-and-a-half weeks ago, Governor Terry Branstad presented two major proclamations during his Condition of the State speech. One, budget reductions for this fiscal year, which the House and Senate just delivered.

Second, redirecting family planning money that would not include funding organizations that perform abortions. Last Thursday, the Senate passed a bill accomplishing this goal. But it was a heated debate, often involving Senate Rule Nine.