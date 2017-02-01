Top Stories

Sarah Boden/IPR

Bill To Defund Planned Parenthood Passes Out of Committee

A bill taking away federal family planning funding from organizations that provide abortions in Iowa has passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee by an eight-to-five vote along party lines. The legislation turns down a total of $2.9 million federal dollars received via the Iowa Family Planning Network (IFPN) waiver. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Iowa's largest abortion provider, stands to lose roughly $1 million in funding. Based on tax documents, this is about five percent of the...

Joyce Russell/IPR

No More Surprises for Parents: Bill Would Limit Teen Body Piercing

MONICA REYES, FOUNDER, DREAM IOWA

Some Iowans Panic After Trump's Executive Order on Immigration

The 2017 Iowa legislative session is underway, and Iowa Public Radio is covering what's happening. Listen to our weekly podcast "Under the Golden Dome" and stay current on issues that impact you.

Which Genes Make You Taller? A Whole Lot Of Them, It Turns Out

By 3 minutes ago

When scientists first read out the human genome 15 years ago, there were high hopes that we'd soon understand how traits like height are inherited. It hasn't been easy. A huge effort to find height-related genes so far only explains a fraction of this trait.

Now scientists say they've made some more headway. And the effort is not just useful for understanding how genes determine height, but how they're involved in driving many other human traits.

Spy Cameras Highlight a Day in the Life of a Chimpanzee

By & 29 minutes ago
John Downer Productions Ltd. / BBC

Chimpanzees are human's closest living animal relatives. They share 99 percent of human DNA and quite a bit of behavior, both positive and negative.

On this Talk of Iowa segment, Charity Nebbe speaks with primatologist and anthropology professor at Iowa State University, Jill Pruetz. For the last sixteen years she has studied the lives of Savanna chimpanzees in Fongoli, Senegal, and these chimps are featured in the new BBC series, Spy in the Wild, premiering tonight at 7 p.m. CST on Iowa Public Television.

In France, 2 Top Presidential Candidates Accused Of Misconduct

By 1 hour ago

French authorities are investigating allegations that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon hired his wife for what was essentially a sham position.

He is accused of putting his wife, Penelope, on his parliamentary office payroll and paying her about $900,000 of taxpayer money over a 15-year period, according to the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine. Fillon also reportedly hired two of his children.

Hiring one's spouse is not illegal, reports NPR's Eleanor Beardsley, but "there's little evidence she actually worked."

Bunny Chow: South Africa's Sweet-Sounding Dish Has A Not-So-Sweet Past

By Alan Greenblatt 1 hour ago

It's an Indian dish you're unlikely to find in India.

Bunny chow is essentially a kind of bread bowl. You take a loaf of white bread, hollow out the middle and fill it with a curry, either vegetarian beans or some type of meat.

But not rabbit. The name "bunny" comes from the corruption of an Indian term referring to merchants. The dish has its origins in Durban, South Africa's third-largest city.

Senate Republicans Defy Democrats' Boycott To Advance Trump Nominees

By 2 hours ago

A day after Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted votes to advance the nominations for President Trump's nominees to lead the departments of the Treasury and Health and Human Services, the panel's Republicans met in a surprise meeting Wednesday morning and voted to suspend committee rules to vote on those nominees without Democrats present.

Despite Turmoil, Latinos In California Are Prospering

By 2 hours ago

It's been a tense week for immigrants and people of color throughout the country, but there was some good news in California: a new study by the advocacy group National Council of La Raza points out that the state's Latinos, as a group, are doing much better in many areas.

Donations To Torched Texas Mosque Top $1 Million In Outpouring Of Support

By 2 hours ago

Days after fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, donations to rebuild the mosque have passed $1 million. And that's only one part of the support the mosque has received: Four churches and a synagogue say Muslims are welcome to hold services in their buildings.

Indiana Looks To Extend Medicaid Experiment Started Under Obamacare

By Phil Galewitz 3 hours ago

As Congress weighs repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday sought to keep its conservative-style Medicaid expansion under the federal health the health law.

HHS Nominee Tom Price Targeted Panel That Urged Fewer Cancer Screenings

By Marshall Allen 4 hours ago

If the last few years are any guide, one group that may find itself in the crosshairs of Rep. Tom Price, President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is an influential panel of medical experts.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, a group of mostly physician and academics from top universities, reviews medical practices to see whether they are supported by research and evidence.

Sen. Ben Sasse On Trump's Supreme Court Pick

By editor 5 hours ago

With Danielle Nicole

Featuring Sena Ehrhardt and Cathy Henry with The Blue Trio

Indivisible
Indivisible is public radio's national show about America in a time of change. Join us for live, participatory conversation Monday - Thursday.

Studio One Featured Release

facebook.com/foxygentheband

Featured Release This Week From Foxygen

Jonathan Rado and Sam France formed Foxygen in 2005, while the two Californians were still in high school. From the beginning the duo have been influenced by the avant-garde and psychedelia, but they also have an affintiy for late 1960s/early 1970s classic rock and songcraft. Foxygen's sprawling 2014 album, ...And Star Power , contained some nice Todd Rundgrenesque tracks, but also found the band indulging their experimental side a bit too much. For their latest release, Hang , Rado and...

The Latest from IPR Classical
Doug Knutson

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Weston Noble and More for February IAS

February brings more than just Cupid’s bow and arrow this year, with a medley of arts events across the state. This month’s Iowa Arts Showcase features: · Don P. Roberts, President, CEO, and Director of DRUMLine Live!, speaking on the show’s upcoming performance at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center · IPR’s Tony Dehner, exploring Iowa’s Rock and Roll History at UNI’s Rod Library · Dr. Brooke Joyce, chair of the Iowa Composers Forum, filling in all the details for their 2017...

