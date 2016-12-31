Top Stories
Change in Federal Policy Frees Land for Beginning Farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making a change to its Conservation Reserve Program. It’s aimed at freeing up more land for beginning farmers. For 30 years, CRP has paid farmers to take marginal acres out of production and convert them to wetlands or creek buffers to protect the environment. If they canceled the contracts early, they were forced to give back all payments with interest. Beginning in January, they will be able to terminate the deals without penalty as long as they sell or...
NPR's Book Concierge: Our Guide To 2016's Great Reads
The Book Concierge is back and bigger than ever! Explore more than 300 standout titles picked by NPR staff and critics.
Studio One Featured Release
Featured Release This Week From Kristin Hersh
I like to think of Kristin Hersh as a kind of godmother of indie rock. Her band Throwing Muses had an impressive run in the '80s and '90s, and sporadically since then. In the 21st century, she formed the band 50 Foot Wave. She has also released many solo albums over the years, and she's authored a few books. As she's done twice before, Hersh has paired a book and a CD for her latest work, Wyatt At The Coyote Palace. Hersh wrote and recorded the 24 songs on the album on her own (with the help...
SOI Encore: DSO's "Symphonic Fantasies"
This week’s Symphonies of Iowa encore broadcast features the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s “Symphonic Fantasies” concert. The program showcases works by Iowa composer Amy Dunker, Rachmaninoff, and Berlioz and spotlights Russian piano virtuoso Natasha Paremski. Clarke University Professor Dr. Amy Dunker’s piece Imagine Dragons is a dramatic fanfare opener for the program. Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Piano Concerto showcases Ms. Paremski’s brilliant technique and consummate musicianship and brings out...