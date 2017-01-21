Thousands of people rallied at the Iowa Capitol today to voice their support for human rights and women’s rights. The Des Moines Women's March was one of hundreds of similar events that took place across the country.

Like the main women’s march in Washington, D.C., organizers says attendance for the Des Moines March exceeded initial expectations. Organizers had said they were expecting up to 10,000. Law enforcement officials today said they were not able to estimate the crowd size.