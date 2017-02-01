Top Stories
Bill To Defund Planned Parenthood Passes Out of Committee
A bill taking away federal family planning funding from organizations that provide abortions in Iowa has passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee by an eight-to-five vote along party lines. The legislation turns down a total of $2.9 million federal dollars received via the Iowa Family Planning Network (IFPN) waiver. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Iowa's largest abortion provider, stands to lose roughly $1 million in funding. Based on tax documents, this is about five percent of the...
Studio One Featured Release
Featured Release This Week From Foxygen
Jonathan Rado and Sam France formed Foxygen in 2005, while the two Californians were still in high school. From the beginning the duo have been influenced by the avant-garde and psychedelia, but they also have an affintiy for late 1960s/early 1970s classic rock and songcraft. Foxygen's sprawling 2014 album, ...And Star Power , contained some nice Todd Rundgrenesque tracks, but also found the band indulging their experimental side a bit too much. For their latest release, Hang , Rado and...
The Latest from IPR Classical
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Weston Noble and More for February IAS
February brings more than just Cupid’s bow and arrow this year, with a medley of arts events across the state. This month’s Iowa Arts Showcase features: · Don P. Roberts, President, CEO, and Director of DRUMLine Live!, speaking on the show’s upcoming performance at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center · IPR’s Tony Dehner, exploring Iowa’s Rock and Roll History at UNI’s Rod Library · Dr. Brooke Joyce, chair of the Iowa Composers Forum, filling in all the details for their 2017...