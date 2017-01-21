Top Stories

Clay Masters/IPR

Thousands Rally At the Des Moines Women's March

Thousands of people rallied at the Iowa Capitol today to voice their support for human rights and women’s rights. The Des Moines Women's March was one of hundreds of similar events that took place across the country. Like the main women’s march in Washington, D.C., organizers says attendance for the Des Moines March exceeded initial expectations. Organizers had said they were expecting up to 10,000. Law enforcement officials today said they were not able to estimate the crowd size. The rally...

John Pemble / IPR

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome Week 2

Dwolla

Investments in Dwolla Come as Its Mission Changes

President of Gambia Leaves For Exile, Allowing For First Peaceful Transfer Of Power

By 1 hour ago

After weeks of uncertainty and political tension, the longtime ruler of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has boarded a plane to fly into exile.

With Danielle Nicole

Featuring Sena Ehrhardt and Cathy Henry with The Blue Trio

Studio One Featured Release

facebook.com/kaiserchiefs

Featured Release This Week From Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs are a fine example of a band that is very popular in their native England, yet remain marginally known in the United States. They formed in Leeds under the name Parva in 2000. After one album, and the usual record label intrigues, Parva re-invented themselves as Kaiser Chiefs in 2003. The name is derived from the Kaizer Chiefs, a South African football team. The original lineup of the band has stayed nearly intact, with only the founding drummer being replaced a few years ago....

The Latest from IPR Classical

DMSO

SOI 2017 Season Opens with Des Moines Symphony's "Beethoven’s Ode to Joy!"

IPR’s Symphonies of Iowa is back for the New Year! The season kicks off on Sunday, January 22nd at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, January 23rd at 7 p.m. with the Des Moines Symphony presenting their season debut concert “Beethoven’s Ode to Joy!” under Joseph Giunta with The Drake Choir, the Simpson College Chamber Singers, and the Des Moines Vocal Arts Ensemble. Soloists include flutist Kayla Burggraf, violinist Jonathan Sturm, Gregory Hand at the harpsichord, soprano Mary Ellen Giunta, alto...

