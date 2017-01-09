Top Stories
Day One of the New Republican Majority Iowa Legislature
The Iowa legislature starts its new session on Monday. It’s the first time Republicans have controlled both chambers and the governor’s office since 1997. IPR’s Statehouse Correspondent Joyce Russell lays out some of the big issues at the capitol this year. A GOP battle over Tax Cuts. It’s not surprising Republican leaders in the legislature wants to cut taxes. The GOP has controlled the Iowa House since 2011 and passed numerous tax cuts which didn’t make it through the Senate. Governor Terry...
NPR's Book Concierge: Our Guide To 2016's Great Reads
The Book Concierge is back and bigger than ever! Explore more than 300 standout titles picked by NPR staff and critics. Open the app now! Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.
Studio One Featured Release
Featured Studio One Release This Week From Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog have been playing and recording their folk-rock/baroque pop music since around the turn of the century, when they began as a local band in the Philadelphia area. Late in 2016 they dropped a surprise album titled Abandoned Mansion. In the band's own words: "Its a mood record...Nothing too jamming or atonal. No blips or bloops or anything else that might unsettle you...We did a song a day for two weeks. And, almost everything is tracked live...Thematically, this is Dr. Dog meat and...
The Latest from IPR Classical
IPR Presents – “Cavalleria Rusticana” and “Pagliacci” Sneak Peek
The Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre is invading Iowa Public Radio! Join us at noon on Tuesday, January 10th for fabulous arias from the CROT’s production of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci . The singers will also perform selections from Samson et Dalila , Faust , and Turandot . The CROT’s principal cast features Iowa natives Katharine Goeldner, Janara Kellerman, and Teresa Buchholz. Suzanne Vinnik will sing the role of Nedda in Pagliacci , and former Cleveland Browns...