Iowa State University news service

New Group Aims to Protect Iowans Against Cyber Attacks

An alliance of educators, government officials and the Iowa National Guard is setting out to inform the public about cyber security. The group aims to better protect people from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks. The Iowa Cyber Alliance is the nation’s first statewide program dedicated to cyber security. One of its leaders is Doug Jacobson, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Iowa State. He says one of the group’s goals is to prepare young people for careers in what...

John Pemble / IPR

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome, Week 4 (2/3/2017)

What's Up With What Cheer?

The 2017 Iowa legislative session is underway, and Iowa Public Radio is covering what's happening. Listen to our weekly podcast "Under the Golden Dome" and stay current on issues that impact you.

By 1 hour ago
John Pemble / IPR

Three-and-a-half weeks ago, Governor Terry Branstad presented two major proclamations during his Condition of the State speech. One, budget reductions for this fiscal year, which the House and Senate just delivered.

Second, redirecting family planning money that would not include funding organizations that perform abortions.  Last Thursday, the Senate passed a bill accomplishing this goal.  But it was a heated debate, often involving Senate Rule Nine.

Kansas City Clergyman Seeks Way To Pastor Across The Political Divide

By 1 hour ago

Clergy across the country are sermonizing about events in Washington, D.C.

For Rev. Adam Hamilton, that is both a challenge and an obligation.

Hamilton founded the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Kansas in 1990, hoping to attract what he describes as thinking Christians with little or no engagement with their faith. The congregation began meeting in the chapel of a funeral home.

Is Trump Tweeting From a 'Secure' Smartphone? The White House Won't Say

By 3 hours ago

For some time, the public has known that Donald Trump does a lot of his tweeting himself, from the account @realDonaldTrump, and from an Android smartphone. But many cybersecurity experts believed that would change once Trump took the oath of office, because White House-approved communication devices are much more secured — and stripped down — than the smartphones the rest of us use.

'Wheeler' Follows Life And Career Of Little-Known Country Music Singer

By 3 hours ago

Beyoncé, Bandcamp And Bob Dylan: The Week In Music News

By 3 hours ago

With stories about politics and international affairs dominating the news cycle, it can be easy to miss what's going on in the world of music. To help with that, NPR Music has a Friday roundup of what was on its radar this week.

State Department Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Travel Order

By 3 hours ago

Updated at 6:10 p.m. ET

The U.S. State Department says "roughly 60,000 individuals' visas were provisionally revoked" as a result of President Trump's Jan. 27 executive order barring refugees from seven countries.

That number is considerably lower than the number given by a Justice Department attorney, who said today in federal court in Virginia that 100,000 visas were revoked as a result of the order, as Carmel Delshad of member station WAMU reported.

'I Am Not Your Negro' Gives James Baldwin's Words New Relevance

By Mallory Yu 3 hours ago

White House Cites Jobs Report As Evidence Of Consumer Confidence

By editor 3 hours ago

Republicans Consider Restoring High-Risk Pools In Obamacare Replacement

By editor 3 hours ago

Health Insurers Say They Don't Want To Go Back To Being The Bad Guys

By 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders have been working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. And the millions of Americans who have health insurance through the Obamacare marketplaces aren't the only ones wondering about their fate. Leaders of insurance companies are, too.

