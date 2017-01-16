Top Stories

USDA/Flickr

Agriculture Secretary Lone Trump Cabinet Post without a Nominee

And then there was Agriculture. Agriculture Secretary is the only post in President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet without a nominee, mystifying many in rural America and spurring worries that agriculture and rural issues will land near the end of the line among the new president’s priorities. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, who served for all 8 years of Barack Obama’s presidency, announced Friday was his last day in office . The Agriculture Department employs nearly 100,000 people spread out over...

Sarah Boden/IPR

Planned Parenthood Warns That Defunding Will Create Healthcare Vacuum

John Pemble / IPR

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome Week 1

Lollygagging Swan Ties Up Commuter Train Tracks For 2 Miles

By editor 1 hour ago

San Diego Chargers' Fans Look To Erase Bolt Tattoos

By editor 1 hour ago

After 15 Inaugurations, Why Brotman's Voice Won't Be Heard This Year

By editor 1 hour ago

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'

By editor 3 hours ago

Sixty-three years after the Supreme Court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, many schools across the country either remain segregated or have re-segregated.

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that when it comes to school segregation, separate is never truly equal.

For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room

By Alec Hamilton 4 hours ago

More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been held for years in two windowless rooms in a detention center in Brooklyn.

Conditions for the women have been found to violate international standards for the treatment of prisoners.

When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them

By 4 hours ago

When Samantha Deffler was young, her mother would often call her by her siblings' names — even the dog's name. "Rebecca, Jesse, Molly, Tucker, Samantha," she says.

An Ice Shelf Is Cracking In Antarctica, But Not For The Reason You Think

By 4 hours ago

A group of scientists is gathering today in the U.K. to discuss a slab of ice that's cracking in Antarctica. The crack could soon split off a frozen chunk the size of Delaware.

One glacier scientist, Heidi Sevestre, spent six weeks last year living on that giant slab of ice off the Antarctic Peninsula.

Arrest Warrant Sought For Samsung Heir In S. Korean Presidential Bribery Scandal

By 8 hours ago

Prosecutors in South Korea have requested an arrest warrant for the de facto head of the nation's biggest conglomerate, Samsung, on charges of bribery and embezzlement in connection with a swirling scandal that led to the president's impeachment.

In Final Speech As Attorney General, Loretta Lynch Says: 'We Have To Work'

By 15 hours ago

Just days from the end of her tenure, Loretta Lynch took the stage Sunday at a historic Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., to deliver her final planned speech as U.S. attorney general.

"We can't take progress for granted," Lynch told the congregation. "We have to work. There's no doubt that we still have a way to go — a long way to go."

Listen For 'Disparaging,' Scandalous,' And 'Amoral' In Upcoming SCOTUS Case

By editor 15 hours ago

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

