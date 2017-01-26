Top Stories

John Pemble / IPR

Budget Cuts Reach Families Getting Cancer Treatment

A bill to cut tens of millions of dollars in spending to balance this year’s state budget is making its way through the Iowa House and Senate, and a top Democratic budget-writer is criticizing one proposal they say will harm poor families who are already in tough circumstances. The bill negotiated by majority Republicans in the House, Senate, and governor’s office would cut lodging support for families who have to spend time in Iowa City while getting health care. “There’s language that says...

John Pemble/IPR file photo

Iowa Senate Tradition to Change Under New Majority Rules

Jim Wise / Flickr

"The Barn Raisers" Finds Unexpected Humanity in the History of Barns

The 2017 Iowa legislative session is underway, and Iowa Public Radio is covering what's happening. Listen to our weekly podcast "Under the Golden Dome" and stay current on issues that impact you.

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular

By 9 minutes ago

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, wasn't just beloved. She was the kind of beloved where they build you a statue. Moore's statue is in Minneapolis, where her best-known character, Mary Richards of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, worked for the fictional television station WJM. She'd already won two Emmys playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, but Moore cemented her icon status when Mary Richards walked into that job interview. Even if she got off to a rough start with Lou Grant, her soon-to-be boss, who kept a bottle of whiskey in his desk.

Wanted: Next Generation Of Luge Competitors

By Aaron Schachter 16 minutes ago

It isn't easy to find people to do luge, the sport that uses a tiny little sled to rip down an icy track at about 90 miles an hour. That's largely because there are only three places in the U.S. where you can try the real thing.

USA Luge, the organization that recruits and trains athletes for international luge competitions, is looking for the next generation of competitors, and it's throwing regional events to find new talent.

Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?

By 34 minutes ago

President Trump's continued business dealings have generated plenty of teeth-gnashing about whether the occupant of the White House will be profiting off his new role.

The question is who has the standing to do anything about it.

For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada

By 34 minutes ago

As the Trump administration is expected to overhaul America's immigration system, some policymakers suggest looking north to Canada.

That's because Canadians see immigration as critical to their economic success. The nation has invited in so many immigrants that today, one-fifth of the population is foreign-born.

Yet Canadians don't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S. and Europe.

France's Far-Right Candidate For President Is A Contender

By 34 minutes ago

A confident Marine Le Pen strides into a room in her new campaign headquarters, greeting reporters in her signature, husky voice.

The candidate takes a seat in front of a calming blue campaign poster that bears no mention of the National Front party or the Le Pen surname. It says simply, "IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE: Marine – President."

Republicans Have Plans To Replace Obamacare — Now They Need To Agree On One

By 56 minutes ago

Republicans have a plan to replace Obamacare. In fact, they have several.

What they don't have is consensus on which one will guide the party's effort to reshape an insurance system that provides coverage for some 20 million Americans.

As Wall Moves Forward, Mexico's President Mulls Canceling U.S. Trip

By 1 hour ago

Mexicans reacted angrily to President Trump's executive order — which among many things directed the U.S. government to begin immediate construction of a border wall.

Mexican lawmakers are urging President Enrique Peña Nieto to cancel his scheduled visit to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 31.

Peña Nieto has not said whether he will cancel the meeting.

Chicagoans See Fed Role In Fighting Crime Wave — But Not On Streets

By 7 hours ago

There's no question the tragic and intransigent problem of gun violence weighs heavily on Chicago residents, but for some there's resignation as well.

"This is nothing new in Chicago," says Keith Muhammed, while waiting at a bus stop on Chicago's west side.

He's right, but it has been getting worse: More than 760 people were murdered in Chicago in 2016, the highest total in nearly two decades, and this year is shaping up as more of the same.

With Danielle Nicole

Featuring Sena Ehrhardt and Cathy Henry with The Blue Trio

Studio One Featured Release

facebook.com/flaminglips

Featured Release This Week From The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips have been bringing their psychedelically-informed sound to listeners for over 30 years. They have established themselves as a must-see live act (did I see you at the Gentlemen of the Road tour, Waverly, summer 2015?) On record, Wayne Coyne and company have been as creative, experimental and out-there as anyone, but they have also recorded music that is melodic, accessible and song-oriented. The Soft Bulletin (1999) and Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (2002) are in that vein,...

The Latest from IPR Classical

Visions Photography

SOI Presents: Orchestra Iowa’s “Pastoral Beethoven”

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa broadcast on January 29 th at 4 p.m. and January 30 th at 7 p.m. features Orchestra Iowa’s “Pastoral Beethoven” concert. The orchestra performs works by Mendelssohn and Mozart, as well as Beethoven’s expressive “Pastoral” Symphony . Orchestra Iowa’s 95th Season opened with a program of symphonic masterpieces that have been the sources of audience delight for centuries. Mendelssohn’s impressions of the Italian landscape inspired his popular Symphony No. 4 , and...

