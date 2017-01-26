Top Stories
Budget Cuts Reach Families Getting Cancer Treatment
A bill to cut tens of millions of dollars in spending to balance this year’s state budget is making its way through the Iowa House and Senate, and a top Democratic budget-writer is criticizing one proposal they say will harm poor families who are already in tough circumstances. The bill negotiated by majority Republicans in the House, Senate, and governor’s office would cut lodging support for families who have to spend time in Iowa City while getting health care. “There’s language that says...
Studio One Featured Release
Featured Release This Week From The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips have been bringing their psychedelically-informed sound to listeners for over 30 years. They have established themselves as a must-see live act (did I see you at the Gentlemen of the Road tour, Waverly, summer 2015?) On record, Wayne Coyne and company have been as creative, experimental and out-there as anyone, but they have also recorded music that is melodic, accessible and song-oriented. The Soft Bulletin (1999) and Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (2002) are in that vein,...
The Latest from IPR Classical
SOI Presents: Orchestra Iowa’s “Pastoral Beethoven”
This week’s Symphonies of Iowa broadcast on January 29 th at 4 p.m. and January 30 th at 7 p.m. features Orchestra Iowa’s “Pastoral Beethoven” concert. The orchestra performs works by Mendelssohn and Mozart, as well as Beethoven’s expressive “Pastoral” Symphony . Orchestra Iowa’s 95th Season opened with a program of symphonic masterpieces that have been the sources of audience delight for centuries. Mendelssohn’s impressions of the Italian landscape inspired his popular Symphony No. 4 , and...