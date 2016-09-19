Related Program: 
Visiting Grant Wood's Studio

Sep 19, 2016
  • Charity Nebbe attempts to get a comment from "American Artist," on display in front of the Grant Wood studio in Cedar Rapids. The statue is part of "Overalls All Over," a project marking the 125th anniversary of Grant Wood's birth.
    Katherine Perkins/IPR
  • This studio space is where Wood created his best known works, including the iconic "American Gothic." Katherine Kunau was our guide for the tour.
    Katherine Perkins/IPR
  • The most attractive thing about this converted hayloft was the price -- free. But, Kunau says it was the light that kept the artist here for 11 years.
    Katherine Perkins/IPR
  • The phone alcove in the Grant Wood studio. Kunau says the CRMA places objects by examining old photos to see where Wood had them originally.
    Katherine Perkins/IPR
  • Wood used an old coffin lid for his door, and painted the glass as a clock face with hands that could be turned to such times as "taking a bath," or "having a party."
    Katherine Perkins/IPR
  • Wood liked to creatively use items he had on-hand, such as this overturned coal bin as a fireplace hood.
    Katherine Perkins/IPR
  • Wood designed this screen to give his mother some privacy. Wood shared the small space with his mother until her death in 1935.
    Katherine Perkins/IPR
  • The tiny kitchen where Wood installed much of the shelving to maximize space.
    Katherine Perkins/IPR

Just off of 2nd Avenue in Cedar Rapids sits an unassuming little carriage house. In a tiny studio apartment that used to be the hayloft, is where the most iconic American painting was created. Artist Grant Wood lived as well as worked in the space from 1924 - 1935, and he created all of his masterpieces there, including "American Gothic," "Young Corn," and "Woman with Plants."

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe toured the studio with Katherine Kunau, associate curator of the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art.

The first thing you notice as you top the stairs is the door, an old coffin lid on hand from the neighboring Turner Mortuary. Wood painted the glass in the window as a clock face. The hands could be turned to times as well as messages indicating the artist was, "painting in the studio," "taking a bath," or "having a party."

The studio itself is filled with light from four directions, including a windowed cupola above. Kunau says while she's not certain that the light drew the artist to the space, "I'm certain that's what kept him here."

And the studio wasn't just the site of his most famous work, it may also have been responsible for that work. The Turners gave Wood the space for free. Kunau says Wood was teaching in the Cedar Rapids School District at the time, and living rent-free is what allowed him to quit his job at the school district and devote himself to his art full-time.

And despite its size, Wood entertained frequently in his studio apartment. Curtains were hung across the back, so that it could be used to stage plays Wood wrote. "What I always take away with me from coming to the studio is, we think of him primarily as a painter, but he was so artistic in so many other ways," says Kunau. "He was very crafty. He made this space a home. He created lots of storage for himself, lots of artistic touches."

"I always like to be reminded of how handy he was and how interested in all sorts of arts he was."

Also in this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Professor of American Art History at University of Iowa, Joni Kinsey about Wood's impact on the U of I campus, as well as the state and Lynette Pohlman, Director and Chief Curator for University Museums at Iowa State University. ISU is home to several of Wood's works.

