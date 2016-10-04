Related Program: 
River to River

UI Researchers Work to Unlock Music's Potential in Treating Alzheimer's

By & Oct 4, 2016
Related Program: 
River to River
  • Andrea Mahoney / Briarwood Healthcare Center

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America says music, when used appropriately, can shift a patient's mood, help with managing stress and agitation, stimulate positive interactions, facilitate cognitive function and help with motor movements. Now, researchers at the University of Iowa are studying the extent of that effect. Alaine Reschke-Hernandez, a music therapist, and Dr. Dan Tranel, a neurologist, have teamed up to measure the impact music has on the health outcomes of Alzheimer’s patients in Iowa City. Tranel says that the study came from a previous one that observed those with Alzheimer’s remembered the emotion of a film scene even after they had forgotten the scene itself, and the fact they watched it.

“The study that Alaine is leading currently has taken this idea and basically looked at how music could be the stimulus that might prompt different emotions and cause changes in people’s emotional state that could persist even when they can’t remember, for example, the song they heard or the type of music they heard to cause them the emotion in the first place.”

The study is straightforward. Reschke-Hernandez and Tranel bring people into the laboratory, play music, and measure memory and feeling over time after the music has been introduced.

Reschke-Hernandez says that the choice of music is important.

“If I were to put on a CD that says ‘Guaranteed to relax you or make you feel better,’ I don’t know how much guarantee there can be if the person who made that CD doesn’t know what your preferences are. So for this study in the laboratory, we’re asking people to provide us a list of music that’s meaningful to them, that they know well. Music that makes them feel good or makes them feel strong emotions.”

In this Iowa Week edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Reschke Hernandez and Tranel about the connections between music and the brain.

Also in this hour:

  • Peter Cariani, Senior Research Scientist in the Hearing Research Center at Boston University
  • Dr. Rita Charon, Professor of Medicine and Executive Director of the Program in Narrative Medicine at Columbia University
Tags: 
River to River
Iowa Week
Artistic Iowa

Related Content

Should Arts Education Be a Part of the Common Core?

By & & Gray Lantta Sep 19, 2016

Learning to read music helps students in math and having a health outlet for creativity is part of what encourages innovative thinking.

Do students in Iowa have enough access to things like music lessons and art classes? Should arts education be a part of the Iowa Core in terms of curriculum? Some arts educators, including David Law, Executive Director of the Iowa Alliance for Arts Education, say "yes." There's been an unsuccessful push to make arts a part of the Iowa Core for the last decade.

Visiting Grant Wood's Studio

By & Sep 19, 2016
Katherine Perkins/IPR

Just off of 2nd Avenue in Cedar Rapids sits an unassuming little carriage house. In a tiny studio apartment that used to be the hayloft, is where the most iconic American painting was created. Artist Grant Wood lived as well as worked in the space from 1924 - 1935, and he created all of his masterpieces there, including "American Gothic," "Young Corn," and "Woman with Plants."

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe toured the studio with Katherine Kunau, associate curator of the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art.