Two Activists Claim Responsibility for Damage to Dakota Access Pipeline

By 6 minutes ago
  • dakota access pipeline
    Dakota Access Pipeline construction in central Iowa.
    Carl Wycoff / flickr

Two Iowa women are claiming responsibility for damaging the Dakota Access Pipeline multiple times while it was under construction.

Jessica Reznicek and Ruby Montoya say they started a "peaceful direct action campaign" on the night of the 2016 presidential election. They say they burned heavy equipment in Buena Vista County. In the following months, they say they used welding equipment to damage valves along the pipeline throughout Iowa and part of South Dakota. 

Amber Duvall is a spokeswoman for the activists. She says the women saw vandalism as one of the last options to delay the pipeline after protests and hunger strikes didn’t work. 

"It’s really important to them that the Iowa Utilities Board hears the cries of the Iowan citizens and is not working for corporate interests and is instead working for who they’re appointed to work for," Duvall says. "As Iowa citizens, people really do care about what’s happening and the atrocities happening to the land."

State troopers arrested Reznicek and Montoya Monday morning when they started damaging an Iowa Utilities Board sign after a news conference. Duvall says they have been charged with damaging the sign, but not with damaging the pipeline. 

She says Reznicek and Montoya want the public to know about the damage they’ve done to the pipeline. 

"They felt the company was hiding it," Duvall says. "They were saying things like ‘ditch issues’ with the pipeline when in all reality it was actually sabotage." 

Duvall says the women’s actions were not associated with any organizations or groups.

Tags: 
news
Energy
Dakota Access Pipeline

Related Content

Protesters Keep Up Pressure on State Utilties Board to Revoke Pipeline Permit

By Dec 5, 2016
Sarah Boden/IPR

Protesters gathered at the offices of the Iowa Utilities Board on Monday to celebrate the Army Corps of Engineers stopping pipeline construction in North Dakota. Iowa’s Bakken Pipeline Resistance Coalition also delivered a letter to the state utilities board, urging it to revoke the pipeline’s Iowa permit. 

The Army Corps’s decision to not allow the pipeline to cross a reservoir near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation is not a fatal blow to Dakota Access. The pipeline could be rerouted, and the Corps’s decision may be appealed.

Landowners Have Day in Court, Seek Damages Against Oil Pipeline's Use of Eminent Domain

By Dec 15, 2016
Sarah Boden/IPR

A group of landowners whose property was seized through eminent domain for the purpose of the Dakota Access pipeline had their day in court on this morning. The landowners contend the Iowa Utilities Board focused too much on the economic benefits of a pipeline when it granted Dakota Access a construction permit and use of eminent domain.

Instead, they say, the focus should have been on the potential service a crude oil pipeline provides to Iowans, which they say is negligible. So the landowners posit the IUB lacked valid reasons grant the pipeline permit.

Iowa Woman Breaks Fast, Continues Opposition of Dakota Access Pipeline

By Dec 5, 2016
Jessica Reznicek

An Iowa woman says she ended her two-week fast in protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline last night. Jessica Reznicek had a bowl of chicken soup after the Army Corps of Engineers denied an easement that puts completion of pipeline construction at an impasse.

The Army Corps has denied permission of pipeline construction for a section of the route in North Dakota. But it said the pipeline may be rerouted, so Reznicek is continuing her efforts to oppose Dakota Access, including a Wednesday sit-in at the utilities board.