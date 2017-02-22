Supporting Private Schools in Iowa the Next Agenda Item for Koch Brothers-Funded Group

  • Americans for Prosperity Iowa Director Drew Klein at the Machine Shed restaurant.
    Joyce Russell/IPR

A spokesman for the Koch Brothers-funded organization Americans for Prosperity says school choice is their next top issue to push through the Iowa legislature.    

The group last week saw completion of their number one priority, rewriting Iowa’s collective bargaining law. 

The bill reduces the bargaining rights for public workers in Iowa and affects their ability to raise money and stay organized.

Speaking at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Americans for Prosperity’s Drew Klein received kudos for his work on the collective bargaining bill.  

He outlined the rest of the group’s plans.

“We rolled out about two years ago our Reform Iowa agenda,” Klein said.

Number two on the list is school choice:   putting  state dollars into individual savings accounts to be used for  private schools.

“We talk about school choice and using market forces that work in every other area of the economy,” Klein said.   “I still think there's an opportunity to do something related to school choice this year.” 

Though Klein admits there may not be enough money in the budget for the legislation this year. 

A bill has been filed in the Senate to divert state dollars away from public schools to families to use for private schools or home schools.   The House considered a similar bill last year.  

On another issue, Klein downplayed an ethics complaint filed against him this week for not registering as a lobbyist on the collective bargaining bill.

“I won’t comment too much but I'm now officially the subject of an ethics investigation in the House because evidently I broke some sacred rule despite the fact that I've not been  subject to this scrutiny for the last five  years I've been a lobbyist,” Klein said.

House and Senate rules require lobbyists to declare their advocacy either for or against any bill.  The complaint was filed by the Iowa Federation of Labor.  The House Ethics Committee is considering the complaint.    

“Right now anything we talk about on that particular case is confidential,” said Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Rob Taylor (R-West Des Moines.)    “The case is in the discovery phase.”

Koch Brothers Lobbyist Attends Collective Bargaining Bill Signing

By Feb 20, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

Governor Branstad Monday downplayed a controversy over his signing last week of a controversial bill wiping out most collective bargaining rights for Iowa’s public workers.  

A lobbyist for a conservative group that backed the bill was on hand for the bill-signing which was off-limits to the public. 

Americans for Prosperity, which is funded by the billionaire Koch brothers, lobbied for the bill.  

The group’s Iowa Director Drew Klein had his picture taken with the Governor at the bill-signing table.   The photo ended up on Twitter.   

Collective Bargaining Bill Passes House and Senate; Governor Branstad Applauds

By Feb 16, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

After three days of bitter partisan debate, the Iowa House and Senate today gave final approval to legislation critics say will decimate Iowa’s collective bargaining law that covers 180-thousand public employees in Iowa. 

A handful of Republican voters defied their leadership and voted with Democrats against the bill. 

The vote in the House was 53 to 47.   The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 29 to 21.

Democrats argued through the night and up to the afternoon, making a last pitch on behalf of public workers.  