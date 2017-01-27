Studio One heads back Underground with Max Wellman

This year's Studio One Underground series got off to a great start in January with the Surf Zombies, and we've got lots more great stuff happening in the coming months! In February, we're heading back to the Des Moines Social Club for another live broadcast, and we'll be joined by Max Wellman!

Based in Des Moines, Max Wellman is a vocalist and bandleader in the tradition of Frank Sinatra and Harry Connick Jr., dedicated to keeping the Great American Songbook "alive and well for a new generation of listeners". He has released several EPs and full-length albums, and currently serves as the entertainment director for the Des Moines jazz club Noce. Wellman has previously performed live on Studio One with Christoper The Conquered, as part of the 2016 A Conquered Christmas.

This free show happens on Thursday, February 2nd at 7 pm in the Basement venue of the Des Moines Social Club. IPR's Studio One team will spin your daily soundtrack live, and the Max Wellman Quartet will play two sets, beginning around 7:30. If you'll be in Des Moines, come on out to the show, otherwise we hope you'll tune in!

And be sure to mark your calendars for upcoming events in our Studio One Underground series, happening the first Thursday of every month!

March 2nd - Dustin Smith Band

April 6th - Pieta Brown & Bo Ramsey

May 4th - Dan Tedesco with band