Studio One heads back Underground with Max Wellman

This year's Studio One Underground series got off to a great start in January with the Surf Zombies, and we've got lots more great stuff happening in the coming months! In February, we're heading back to the Des Moines Social Club for another live broadcast, and we'll be joined by Max Wellman!

Based in Des Moines, Max Wellman is a vocalist and bandleader in the tradition of Frank Sinatra and Harry Connick Jr., dedicated to keeping the Great American Songbook "alive and well for a new generation of listeners". He has released several EPs and full-length albums, and currently serves as the entertainment director for the Des Moines jazz club Noce. Wellman has previously performed live on Studio One with Christoper The Conquered, as part of the 2016 A Conquered Christmas.

This free show happens on Thursday, February 2nd at 7 pm in the Basement venue of the Des Moines Social Club. IPR's Studio One team will spin your daily soundtrack live, and the Max Wellman Quartet will play two sets, beginning around 7:30. If you'll be in Des Moines, come on out to the show, otherwise we hope you'll tune in!

And be sure to mark your calendars for upcoming events in our Studio One Underground series, happening the first Thursday of every month!

March 2nd - Dustin Smith Band

April 6th - Pieta Brown & Bo Ramsey

May 4th - Dan Tedesco with band

Hear the Surf Zombies' Studio One live set

By Jan 9, 2017

IPR's Studio One Underground series for 2017 has begun! On Thursday the 5th, we returned to the Des Moines Social Club for our monthly live broadcast, with our guests the Surf Zombies performing two terrific sets. While we were at it, we talked about the band's recent honors bestowed upon them by the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and an Iowa brewery. And as if all that weren't enough, the Surf Zombies were kind enough to help jump-start the IPR van at the end of an especially cold January night!

Hear Liz Moen's Studio One Live Sets

By Sep 2, 2016
IPR/Al Schares

Singer-songwriter Liz Moen played two generous sets for Studio One Tracks on Sept. 1.  We were broadcasting live from the Des Moines Social Club, and the audience was treated to Moen's impressive voice and solid guitar playing.  As a songwriter, she draws on her experiences living and working in Iowa City to inform many of her songs.  In addition to songs from her self-titled debut release, Moen also played some new songs she's written, plus some well-chosen covers.  

Enjoy these sets from Liz Moen!

Studio One Tracks live from the Des Moines Social Club with The Nadas

By Jan 15, 2016
The Nadas

It's almost time for our monthly live broadcast from the Des Moines Social Club, and this one could be our biggest yet, as the Studio One team welcomes The Nadas on February 4th! Reserve Tickets Here.

With their unique folk-rock sound, The Nadas are an Iowa institution. Over 20 years, they've released eight studio albums and two live albums, and continue to perform live year-round while writing and recording new material.

Hear A Conquered Christmas 2016 Studio One Live Set

By Dec 25, 2016
Chris Ford

On Dec. 1, Studio One returned to The Basement venue of The Des Moines Social Club for our second annual live broadcast of A Conquered Christmas.  Christopher The Conquered and Special Guests provided a generous helping of holiday (and some not holiday related) songs.  A lot of great Iowa talent was heard, and it was a night of fun and frivolity for both the musicians and The Basement-filling live audience! 

Have a listen! 