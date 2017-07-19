StoryCorps Highlights the Shared Human Experience

Listen to the entire discussion - Talk of Iowa

Since 2003, StoryCorps has collected interviews with more than 400,000 Americans across the country. Now StoryCorps' mobile booth is coming to Iowa.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with the founder of StoryCorps, David Isay, interview facilitator Emily Janssen, as well as Iowa Public Radio's Katherine Perkins, who reminisces about the stories collected the last time StoryCorps was in the state. She says that facilitating interviews and producing the stories that came from them was a life changing experience.

"Listening to people have intimate conversations about an experience that they'd had, the loves of their lives, the careers that they'd chosen and found meaning in, the children that they had raised... I think there's so much meaning in just hearing other people share similar experiences," says Perkins.

Iowa Public Radio is hosting StoryCorps' MobileBooth Tour August 3 through September 1. The mobile booth is an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio. It will be parked at Cowles Commons in downtown. Reservations to record a story become available Thursday, July 20th at 10am. To reserve a spot for you and a loved one, head to iowapublicradio.org/storycorps or call the 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406.