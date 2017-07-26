State Cuts Funding, Restructures Volunteer Water Quality Monitoring

By 44 minutes ago

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has made big changes to the state’s volunteer water quality monitoring program at the beginning of this month. This comes after statewide budget cuts, including a $1.2 million funding reduction to the DNR.

After providing initial training and resources, the continued administration and funding of the program is turned over to local government agencies and nonprofits that choose to take up the mantle of volunteer water monitoring. Previously the DNR was the program's sole administer. 

Allen Bonini supervises the DNR’s watershed improvement section. He says the department doesn't have enough money or staff to continue the previous iteration of the program.

"I think there’s enough momentum and a high level of interest in water quality across the state that people who are interested will do it," he says. "The truth of the matter is, if we kept the program the way it was, it was going to die on the vine, because there just aren’t enough resources to keep it going."

Mary Skopec, now head of the Iowa Board of Regent's Lakeside Laboratory, was the program's previous coordinator. She raises concerns this reduction in state support will lead to decreases in both water monitoring and long-term data collection. 

"It’s going to be challenging to ask 99 counties to find money to help make this happen," she says. "There are some counties who will and there are some counties and cities who won't. And so we will see this disparity start to happen and grow through time."

Bonini reports the program's previous annual budget was approximately $20,000 for material and supplies. The current budget is $5,000.

Tags: 
Water Quality
news

Related Content

Cheaper, Easier Monitoring Could Hasten Water Clean-up

By Sep 11, 2015
Photo by Amy Mayer

Throughout the cropland of the Midwest, farmers use chemicals on their fields to nourish the plants and the soil. But excess nitrogen, phosphorus and other nutrients can wash off the fields and into streams, rivers and eventually the Gulf of Mexico.

New tools can help farmers monitor their soil and water so they can become part of the solution to this widespread problem.

Iowa Rivers: Vital Ecosystems in a "Sea of Agriculture"

By & Jul 18, 2017
Charity Nebbe

Rivers are a vital part of Iowa's ecosystem.

“Rivers in Iowa are the most important corridors of habitat, the ribbons of habitat, that we have left," says  wildlife biologist Jim Pease.

Over the past four summers Pease has paddled 1800 miles of Iowa rivers. On these trips he’s learned a lot about habitat, water quality, and human impact on the water ways. 