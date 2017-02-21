SOI Presents: wcfsymphony's "Harry Potter"

Break out the glasses and butterbeer for this week’s Symphonies of Iowa! Experience John Williams’ magical music for the sensation that is Harry Potter alongside the symphonic classics that inspired him. The program also features the world premiere of composer and violist Paul Alan Price-Brenner’s electric The Conjuring Wand. That’s this Sunday at 4 p.m. and again on Monday at 7 p.m. for this magical Symphonies of Iowa broadcast!

WILLIAMS – Sorcerer’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban

PROKOFIEV – Peter and the Wolf, final scenes

GRIEG – In the Hall of the Mountain King from Peer Gynt

MUSSORGSKY – Night on Bare Mountain (arr. Rimsky-Korsakov)

PRICE-BRENNER – The Conjuring Wand (World Premiere)

Jason Weinberger, Music Director and Conductor

(Concert recorded Oct. 29, 2016)