SOI Presents: Orchestra Iowa's "A Night in Prague"

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa broadcast on February 19th at 4 p.m. and February 20th at 7 p.m. features Orchestra Iowa’s “A Night in Prague” concert. The orchestra performs works by Janáček, Mozart, and Dvořák.

In a nod to the Czech history abounding in eastern Iowa, “A Night in Prague” offers a musical exploration of a heritage deeply embedded within our communities. Mozart’s popularity in the Czech capital increased with his overwhelmingly successful premiere of his 38th Symphony, nicknamed “Prague.” And Czech composers, Leoš Janáček and Antonín Dvořák, each wrote music reminiscent of their cultural identity with folk songs and dances often becoming the motivation for melodies and themes used in their works. Please tune in on Sunday, February 19th at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, February 20th at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa broadcast!

PROGRAM

JANÁČEK Moravian Dances

MOZART Symphony No. 38, "Prague"

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

Timothy Hankewich, Music Director and Conductor

(Concert recorded Nov. 11-12, 2016)