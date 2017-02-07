SOI Presents: DMMO's "A German Rhapsody"

Related Program: 
This week’s Symphonies of Iowa broadcast on February 12th at 4 p.m. and February 13th at 7 p.m. features the Des Moines Symphony’s “A German Rhapsody” concert. The orchestra performs works by German composers including Wagner, Brahms, Mozart, and Strauss.

Violinist Vadim Gluzman
Credit Marco Borggreve

Russian violinist Vadim Gluzman has been praised for his technical proficiency along with his power and passion, and he offers a thrilling performance of Brahms’s virtuosic Violin Concerto. The orchestra’s symphonic tour of Germany also features Wagner’s impassioned Flying Dutchman Overture and the colorful music of Richard Strauss – but first, the sparkling Classical perfection of Mozart’s “Haffner” Symphony uplifts and inspires. Please tune in on Sunday, February 12th at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, February 13th at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa broadcast!

PROGRAM

WAGNER            Overture to The Flying Dutchman

BRAHMS              Violin Concerto

MOZART              Symphony No. 35 “Haffner”

R. STRAUSS       Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks

FEATURING

Vadim Gluzman, violin

Joseph Giunta, Music Director and Conductor

(Concert recorded Oct. 29-30, 2016)

