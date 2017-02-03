Podcast: Under The Golden Dome, Week 4 (2/3/2017)

By 1 minute ago
  • Iowa's Capitol
    Iowa's Capitol
    John Pemble / IPR

Three-and-a-half weeks ago, Governor Terry Branstad presented two major proclamations during his Condition of the State speech. One, budget reductions for this fiscal year, which the House and Senate just delivered.

Second, redirecting family planning money that would not include funding organizations that perform abortions.  Last Thursday, the Senate passed a bill accomplishing this goal.  But it was a heated debate, often involving Senate Rule Nine.

Two weeks before the bill went to the floor, hundreds of Iowans came to the Capitol to voice their support or opposition to Senate File 2 during subcommittee and committee meetings. Iowa Public Radio was able to sit down in a quiet room of the Capitol’s Law Library for a respectful and cordial discussion between two opponents and two supports of the bill.

And there is a bill that may increase penalties for protesters who block traffic.  Clay Masters looks at what other Republican led statehouses are proposing.
 

Tags: 
news
Iowa Politics
Under the Golden Dome

Related Content

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome Week 3 (1/27/2017)

By Jan 27, 2017
John Pemble / IPR

With 29 Republicans and 20 Democrats in the Senate, the majority party is winning everything put to a vote, including the most anticipated legislation of this session, Senate File 130. It’s the budget bill cutting $113,332 million from the current fiscal year ending June 30th. On this show, we’ll hear some of the debate. The bill moves to the House next week where it is expected to pass and be signed into law by Governor Branstad.

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome Week 2

By Jan 20, 2017
John Pemble / IPR

During this weekly podcast of highlights from the Iowa legislature, nobody knows how long Governor Terry Branstad will remain in Iowa.  President Trump wants him to be the next U.S. Ambassador to China, but a timeline for the confirmation process is not set.

Once he makes the move, Branstad will serve at a delicate time in U.S.-China relations under President Trump, who is off to a rocky start in his relations with that country. Iowa Public Radio reporter Clay Masters looks back to a few months ago when it started to become clear what was to come for governor.

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome Week 1

By Jan 13, 2017
John Pemble / IPR

This new podcast from Iowa Public Radio highlights the activity at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

Our first week begins with the opening of the 87th General Assembly, where Republicans control the Senate, House, and the governor’s office.  In the first half hour of the session, outgoing Senate President, Democrat Pam Jochum hands Republican Senator Jack Whitver the gavel. Republican priorities this year include changing collective bargaining, implementing voter ID, and defunding Planned Parenthood.  