Talk of Iowa

Planting Wildflowers in Iowa

By & & Chelsea Hoye 1 minute ago
  • Woodland phlox in NE Iowa
    Brett Whaley / Flickr

The end of April is a great time to explore nature and see wildflowers in bloom across Iowa. The beauty of these flowers is fleeting as they bloom and wilt all before the trees have fully expanded their leaves. Having adapted to their woodland environment, wildflowers maximize their photosynthesis time before the woods become a shady environment for the summer months. Iowa State University extension horticulturist, Cindy Haynes, says that woodland phlox, shooting star, and wild columbine are a few wildflower varieties that have still yet to bloom.

In a home garden, she suggests using an organic, well-drained soil and planting in a shady environment for best results in planting wildflowers and advises planting wildflowers as a long term project, similar to planting a tree.

 

“When you’re planting your own woodland wildflower garden, think of it in terms of 10 or 20 years, because some of them will take that long. I’ve had some trilliums in my gardens for close to ten years now and they’re just now re-seeding.”

 

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Haynes and ISU extension horticulturist, Richard Jauron. They discuss woodland wildflowers and answer listener questions.

Talk of Iowa
Horticulture
Hort Day

