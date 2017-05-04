Planned Parenthood Loses Request For Emergency Injunction; Will Appeal To Iowa Supreme Court

By 1 hour ago
  • Polk County District Court Judge Jeffrey Farrell
    Polk County District Court Judge Jeffrey Farrell
    Pool photo via KCCI-TV

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland is appealing to the Iowa Supreme Court for an injunction to stop new abortion restrictions from going into effect tomorrow morning. At about 8:30, upon Gov. Terry Branstad’s signature, a new law will be enacted that mandates a 72-hour waiting period between two appointments before a woman receives an abortion.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland says this law creates an undue burden, which is unconstitutional under the 1992 Casey decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. They asked for an emergency injunction, but District Court Judge Jeffery Farrell says while waiting three days is a burden, he’s not sure it’s an undue burden.

"It’s also possible that the Iowa Supreme Court might look at the standard differently," said Ferrell, in his bench ruling. 

Iowa ACLU attorney Rita Bettis, who's helping represent Planned Parenthood, said she plans to appeal to the state's high court.

The Casey case struck down the need for a woman to notify her husband before having an abortion, calling it an undue burden. But the court allowed the state of Pennsylvania to require a 24-hour waiting period before the procedure.

Planned Parenthood argues that the burden is greater with the Iowa law, due to waiting period being three days instead of one. The organization also notes that since Casey was enacted, the number of abortion providers has declined, which therefore makes the law particularly burdensome to rural and low income women who have to travel or take off time from work to obtain an abortion.

Solicitor General Jeffery Thompson said while some women who seek abortions do face burdens, these burdens are created by society not the law. 

Planned Parenthood says the appointments for 44 women who are seeking abortions will be postponed and rescheduled in light of Farrell's ruling. 

Tags: 
abortion
news

Related Content

Planned Parenthood Launches Legal Attack Against New Law That Restricts Abortion Access In Iowa

By 22 hours ago
SARAH BODEN/IPR FILE

Tomorrow afternoon, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the ACLU of Iowa are asking a judge for an emergency injunction to stop a law that requires women wait 72-hour before receiving an abortion. The law is slated to go into effect Friday morning, unless the Polk County District Court intervenes.

The plaintiffs argue the law violates women's equal protection rights by trying to stop them from having abortions. They also argue the law is unconstitutional, as it singles out the procedure by objecting it onerous restrictions. 

Abortion-Access Advocacy Organization Urges Branstad To Veto Legislation

By Apr 28, 2017

The abortion-access advocacy organization NARAL Pro-Choice America is urging Gov. Terry Branstad to veto legislation it says threatens women's health and plays politics with women's lives.

Senate File 471 requires women to wait three days before receiving an abortion and have an ultrasound before the procedure. It also bans abortion after the 20th week of pregnancy. 

"There is still time for the governor to do the right thing," says NARAL's James Owens. "This bill introduced ideology into the doctor’s room and tries to shame women away from accessing basic healthcare." 

Senate Democrats Bring Down Branstad Appointees Over Abortion Vote

By Apr 19, 2017
Iowa General Assembly

Two of Governor Branstad’s re-appointments to the Iowa Board of Medicine failed to get the votes needed for confirmation in the Iowa Senate last night, going down to defeat over the issue of abortion.  

In 2013 Board Chair Diane Clark, a public member from Lake Mills, and Dr. Hamed Tewfik, a physician from Iowa City,  voted to stop Planned Parenthood’s telemed abortion program, which allows women to obtain medical abortions from remote locations without a physician present.  

Senator Janet Peterson (D-Des Moines) led the opposition to the appointees.

Defunding Planned Parenthood To Cost State Treasury $3 Million

By Apr 14, 2017
Sarah Boden/IPR

A Republican-dominated panel at the statehouse last night approved a human services budget that changes how family planning programs are paid for across the state.  

The bill will eliminate state funding that used to go to clinics that also perform abortions, including Planned Parenthood.  

Up to now, the state spent just under half a million dollars, or $482,000,  for family planning services including birth control and pregnancy tests.  

The rest came from the federal government.