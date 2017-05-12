Pig Fit Bit

Listen to the whole show.

When Matthew Rooda began working on a pig farm, he very quickly discovered one of the biggest problems facing pork producers was large sows rolling over and killing their piglets. This news buzz edition of River to River, we hear how Rooda's new invention keeps track of health data about pigs and prevents piglets from being crushed. Rooda is the C.E.O of SwineTech and is a University of Iowa student graduating this spring.

Also in this program, host Ben Kieffer talks with Des Moines Register breaking news reporter Charly Haley about the 14 homicides in Des Moines so far this year, and IPR's Katarina Sostaric discusses heated town hall meetings held by Iowa Congressman Rod Blum this week. In the second half of the program, we hear about new research from University of Iowa Associate Professor of Political Science Tim Hagle, and the Des Moines Register's Kyle Munson talks about what Governor Branstad will need to learn as he likely will become the next U.S. Ambassador to China.