PI Presents: CROT's "Cavalleria rusticana" and "Pagliacci"

Performance Iowa is headed to the opera on Sunday, January 15th! We will present a live broadcast of the Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre’s double bill of Mascagni’s Cavalleria rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. The Cavalleria rusticana cast will feature Iowa natives Katharine Goeldner (Santuzza), Janara Kellerman (Mamma Lucia), Teresa Buchholz (Lola). Tenor Chris Carr from Quasqueton will perform as Beppe in Pagliacci. Suzanne Vinnik will sing the role of Nedda in Pagliacci, and former Cleveland Browns football player Ta’u Pupu’a will sing in both the Cavalleria rusticana (Turridu) and Pagliacci (Canio) lead roles.

IPR’s guest co-host will be Texas Tech University’s professor of choral and opera studies, Dr. John Hollins, who also served as the CROT’s rehearsal pianist, coach and curtain talk presenter. Join us on Sunday, January 15 at 2 p.m. for IPR’s live Performance Iowa broadcast!