Pate: Voter ID Proposal is Not Political

By & 35 minutes ago
Under a bill unveiled last week by Secretary of State Paul Pate, Iowa voters would be required to present identification at the voting booth. Pate says his proposal is aimed at ensuring the integrity of Iowa's elections. Democratic legislators and civil libertarians, however, have promised a fight over the issue. They raise concerns that new rules could suppress voter turnout. During this half hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Pate about his proposal. 

During the first half of the program, we hear from Chol Kwot, a Des Moines resident who came to the United States at age 17 as a refugee from Sudan. 

