Parsing the Tentative Relation Between U.S. and Russia

By & 35 seconds ago
  • Larry Koester

Russia has received a lot of attention in America recently, due to evidence of Russia meddling in the last U.S. presidential election, news of Donald Trump aides’ contact with Russian officials, and military moves including an intelligence ship spotted cruising just off the East Coast and a cruise missile test that may violate a 1987 arms treaty.

In this River to River interview, host Ben Kieffer talks with one of Iowa's foremost experts on Russia and Russian politics, Bill Reisinger, who helps put recent Russian-related news into context and discusses the potential implications of recent news stories.

Reisinger is a political science professor at the University of Iowa.

