Fox news host Megyn Kelly has made plenty of news herself in recent months, going toe-to-toe with Donald Trump on the campaign trail. Accusing FOX News Chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment. Now she’s leaving FOX for NBC. That’s interesting. Hadas Gold, media reporter for POLITICO, joins us to discuss the implications of the cable host’s big move.



