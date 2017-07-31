Medica Says Insurance Rate Hikes Necessary if Trump Cuts Obamacare Funding

By 18 minutes ago
  • pills and money
    Images Money / flickr

Iowans who buy individual health insurance on the state’s Affordable Care Act exchange could see even higher premiums next year if President Donald Trump stops funding subsidies that lower the coverage costs for some patients.

The president has been threatening to stop making cost sharing reduction (CSR) paymentss He may make a decision on CSR this week. 

Medica, the only company still on Iowa’s exchange for 2018, says it will raise premiums if President Trump cuts that funding.

Geoff Bartsh is Medica’s vice president of individual and family business. He says his company is changing its rate proposals to take the president's threat into account.

"We’re moving forward with the assumption that we’re going to stay in the Iowa marketplace in all 99 counties in Iowa," Bartsh says. "We need to make some adjustments to our filing in order to be able to do that, but that is still our intent."

Medica had proposed a 43 percent price increase for Iowa, but Bartsh says it will likely raise prices by another 10 to 20 percent if the president takes away CSR funding.

Bartsh says the threat of losing CSR payments is continuing to create instability and uncertainty in insurance markets.

"One of the things we’ve been asking for consistently is some relief and some certainty on CSR funding, so to have this hanging out there as an unknown is really bad for markets right now," Bartsh says.

Medica has until late September to lock in prices for 2018. The Iowa Insurance Division will have to approve Medica's proposed rates. 

Tags: 
news
Healthcare
Affordable Care Act/Obamacare

Related Content

Iowa Seeks Quick Answer on Proposed Stopgap Insurance Plan

By Jun 19, 2017
doug ommen
Iowa Insurance Division

Iowa’s insurance commissioner is urging people to read and comment on a proposal he hopes will keep insurance carriers selling individual policies in the state in 2018.  Two carriers have already said they won’t sell such policies in Iowa next year, and a third is expected to decide soon.  Commissioner Doug Ommen says he hopes to get the federal government’s permission by the end of this month to implement his plan but stresses the government needs to agree on a longer-term heal

One Affordable Care Act Insurer Intends to Stay in Iowa

By Jun 19, 2017
Jennifer Morrow / flickr

The health insurance company Medica has decided to sell individual plans on Iowa’s Affordable Care Act exchange in 2018. The announcement came Monday in a news release.

It’s likely Medica will be the only company selling individual ACA-compliant health insurance statewide in Iowa. It’s proposing to increase rates by an average of 43.5 percent.