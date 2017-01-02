Massive Project in Waukee Inches Forward

The state is awash in billions of dollars’ worth of construction projects that are transforming city downtowns and suburban areas. Among the largest and most anticipated is the 15,000 acre Kettlestone development in the Des Moines suburb of Waukee.

Construction in Kettlestone ramped up in 2016 with the completion of the Grand Prairie Trail Parkway interchange off Interstate 80. A convenience store quickly opened, and work began on apartments, townhomes and a $27 million office building. The development services director for Waukee, Brad Deets, says the infrastructure is in place to start moving on commercial structures.

“We actually do have plans for a retail building," he says. "I know they already have a couple of users, so we fully anticipate that being under construction later this spring.”

Deets says more commercial development will soon follow.

“It’s very possible to see a hotel develop here over the next 12 months," he says. "And we’re starting to see some personal services, health care, that sort of thing.”

The overall investment in the development is expected to top out at $2.2 billion dollars over the next 20 to 30 years.