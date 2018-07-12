Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

"The Lost Queen of Crocker County" Brings Novelist Elizabeth Leiknes Home to Iowa

By , & 1 hour ago
  • NPS Photo

 

25 years ago, author Elizabeth Leiknes moved away from her family in Truesdale, Iowa, though she looks upon her home state with great fondness. Her latest book, The Lost Queen of Crocker County, is an ode to the Midwestern identity.

It’s a story inspired by Leiknes' drive home from work one day. While driving, she felt a thump under her car.

“Is it a kitten? Is it a dog? What had happened?” Leiknes remembers asking herself. She went back and found nothing, but it got her thinking.

“On the way home I had about a 15 minute period of time where I went from, 'Oh my gosh what have I done' to, 'What about me immediately makes me think something tragic has happened or I’ve done something bad?'” she says.

Thinking about the unfounded guilt she felt, she wondered, “Is that a Midwestern thing?”

In her new book, Leiknes explores this and other questions about regional identity.

In this Talk of Iowa segment, Charity Nebbe speaks with Leiknes ahead of her reading at Prairie Lights in Iowa City on Sunday, July 22.

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Books and Authors

Related Content

Iowa Writer’s Workshop Graduate Recalls Life in Halfway House

By & Jul 11, 2018
Scribner publishing

 

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa Writer’s Workshop graduate Tom Macher talks with host Charity Nebbe about his debut memoir Halfway. He reflects on his childhood, growing up in a commune and a boys home, and the path that led him towards alcoholism.

“I felt like [alcohol] was the thing that I had been missing my whole life,” Tom says. “It wasn’t that I was missing a relationship with my father, or whatever other hole we feel inside ourselves.”

How we Meet and Why it Matters: Priya Parker on the Art of Gathering

By , & Jul 6, 2018
Politics and Prose

Humans are naturally social animals, but convention and routine have made many of our gatherings stale and meaningless, at least according to author Priya Parker. 

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Parker, founder of Thrive Labs, about her new book The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters. Parker shares tips for how to use your next gathering to cultivate community and bring people together in meaningful ways.