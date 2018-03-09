Listen to The Host Country's Studio One Underground set

The Host Country are a band that's definitely evolved over the years. Originally a folk-inspired duo, they added a rhythm section for their first full-length album, and expanded to a five-piece band with two electric guitars in the past year. The Host Country brought their bigger, more rockin' sound to Studio One Underground in March, and now you can hear their performance right here.

Most of the songs from this evening were from The Host Country's self-titled second album, but there were some quieter moments hearkening back to the band's duo days. The show also produced some of the more entertaining interview segments we've ever had!

Check out both of The Host Country's Studio One Underground sets right here, and we hope you'll join us at the Des Moines Social Club on April 5th, as we welcome Isabel Crane to Studio One Underground!

Listen to The Host Country's first Studio One Underground set here.