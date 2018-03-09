Listen to The Host Country's Studio One Underground set

By 39 minutes ago
  • The Host Country perform live on IPR's Studio One Undergroun.
    The Host Country perform live on IPR's Studio One Undergroun.
    IPR/Chris Fenton

The Host Country are a band that's definitely evolved over the years. Originally a folk-inspired duo, they added a rhythm section for their first full-length album, and expanded to a five-piece band with two electric guitars in the past year. The Host Country brought their bigger, more rockin' sound to Studio One Underground in March, and now you can hear their performance right here.

Most of the songs from this evening were from The Host Country's self-titled second album, but there were some quieter moments hearkening back to the band's duo days. The show also produced some of the more entertaining interview segments we've ever had!

Check out both of The Host Country's Studio One Underground sets right here, and we hope you'll join us at the Des Moines Social Club on April 5th, as we welcome Isabel Crane to Studio One Underground!

Tags: 
DMSC Studio One Live
Studio One
Studio One Underground

Related Content

Hear The Host Country's Studio One Live Set

By Jun 3, 2014
IPR/Tony Dehner

The Iowa band The Host Country have expanded from the original duo of Ty Wistrand (guitar, vocals) and Diana Garles (keyboards, vocals), to a four-piece group with  bassist Tom Rue and drummer Ethan Weishaar.  On June 2, they brought their full band, folk rock sound and wonderful harmony vocals to IPR's Cedar Falls studios for a live broadcast on Studio One.  The Host Country played songs from their brand new full-length release, Walk Away.  Enjoy this podcast of their set!

Hear Ancient Posse's Studio One Live Set

By Feb 6, 2018
IPR/Tony Dehner

Des Moines natives Steven Bergeron and Kamillah Camp-Bey are the core members of Ancient Posse.  The up-and-coming soul/synth group brought the full band to the Basement of the Des Moines Social Club for our Feb. 1 Studio One Underground live broadcast.  The appreciative hometown crowd was treated to songs from Ancient Posse's forthcoming debut album. 

You can hear both sets from Ancient Posse right here, and find out what the buzz is all about! 

The Nadas ring in the New Year on Studio One Underground

By Jan 9, 2018
IPR/Tony Dehner

IPR's Studio One Underground series is back for 2018, and we got off to a great start in January with the long-running Iowa band The Nadas!

Despite the crazy cold outside, it was a full house in the Basement of the Des Moines Social Club.We were treated to two great sets of music during the evening, including songs from The Nadas' upcoming new album One Louder, plus a few "crusty rusty old ones" that had the crowd singing along.

Hear A Conquered Christmas 2017

By Dec 27, 2017
IPR/Tony Dehner

After a year of Studio One Underground shows from the Des Moines Social Club, it's become an IPR tradition to finish up our year of live broadcasts there with A Conquered Christmas.  For the cause of good will and good cheer, Christopher The Conquered rounds up a stellar roster of Iowa talent to perform in The Basement venue of the DMSC, and Studio One has the honor of broadcasting it live!  This year's event on Dec. 7 featured Brother Trucker, David Zollo, Dustin Smith, Max Wellman, Adam Bruce, Adrien Logsdon and many more! 