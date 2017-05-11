Related Program: 
Life After Divorce: "Re-meet Yourself"

There are lots of resources about co-parenting after a divorce, splitting your finances…. maintaining a civil relationship with your ex… but what about you? During this hour of Talk of Iowa – a conversation about your life after a divorce. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Cat Cantrill, who owns Vitality Vertical Fitness in Cedar Rapids, runs an online empowerment program called Secret Wardrobe and found a whole new identity after her marriage ended.

“I got married so young, and I completely put myself into my marriage and into my children. I was a stay-at-home mom for eight years. I really found myself not knowing who I was anymore, so I started dabbling into different things and different activities,” she says.

“When I got paid, I would go to the dollar store and buy myself a pair of dollar store earrings. It was something I could afford, and as silly as it sounds, it made me feel better. It was a way to invest in myself.”

During this hour, we also hear from Susan Stewart, a professor of sociology at Iowa State University; Ben High; and Danelle Lejune, who both found re-discovered old passions like jewelry making and poetry after divorce.  

