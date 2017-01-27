Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Weston Noble and More for February IAS

February brings more than just Cupid’s bow and arrow this year, with a medley of arts events across the state. This month’s Iowa Arts Showcase features:

· Don P. Roberts, President, CEO, and Director of DRUMLine Live!, speaking on the

show’s upcoming performance at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

· IPR’s Tony Dehner, exploring Iowa’s Rock and Roll History at UNI’s Rod Library

· Dr. Brooke Joyce, chair of the Iowa Composers Forum, filling in all the details for their 2017 Festival of New Music

· Albert Mazibuko, 45-year member of South African singing group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, discussing the group’s long history and an upcoming Iowa performance

· IPR’s Correspondent, Rob Dillard paying tribute to conductor and educator Weston Noble

· And Chris Foss, bass vocalist for the all-male singing group Cantus. Cantus will collaborate with Quilts of Valor for a concert at the University of Dubuque honoring those who have served in the military

Don P. Roberts was the Executive Band Consultant for the Twentieth Century Fox hit movie, “Drumline.” The film was nominated by the NAACP as “Most Outstanding Motion Picture” and for an “American Choreography Award” for outstanding achievement in a feature film. Roberts now serves as President, CEO, and Director of the popular touring ensemble “DRUMLine Live!” based on the 2002 movie. He created the program’s upcoming performance showing at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on February 19th.

IPR’s Tony Dehner delves into the “Ballroom Bash: Iowa’s Rock n’ Roll Legacy” exhibit currently on display at UNI’s Rod Library. See how Iowa influenced the formation and popularization of the rock revolution of the 1950’s and how it continues today. The exhibit is free to the public and runs through August 2017.

Dr. Brooke Joyce, chair of the Iowa Composers Forum, fills in all the details for their 2017 Festival of New Music, February 24-26 in Decorah, Iowa. Works by 25 composers of various ages and styles will be featured on four concerts and a worship service at three venues including the Luther College Planetarium and Jenson-Noble Recital Hall, along with Decorah’s Good Shepherd Church. Admission to all events is free.

45-year member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Albert Mazibuko, shares background on the South African singing group’s long history and their upcoming performance at ISU’s Stephens Auditorium. The group was formed in 1964 by Joseph Shabalala after he had a series of dreams in which he heard a choir singing “isicathamiya” rhythms in perfect harmony, from the traditional music of the Zulu people. After enjoying much success in their native South Africa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo's collaboration with Paul Simon on the album “Graceland” in 1986 rocketed the group to international fame. Their concert at ISU takes place on Sunday, February 5th at 2:30 p.m.

Rob Dillard, IPR Correspondent, pays tribute to the immense legacy of conductor and music educator Weston Noble. Noble was best known for his 57-year tenure on the faculty as conductor of the Luther College Nordic Choir from 1948 to 2005 and the Luther College Concert Band from 1948 to 1973. His distinguished career also included conducting more than 900 music festivals throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, Russia, Asia, and South America. He is the only director to have led all-state choruses, bands and orchestras in all fifty states.

Chris Foss, bass singer for the all-male vocal performance group Cantus, reveals details about the group’s upcoming performance at the University of Dubuque in collaboration with Quilts of Valor on Friday, February 17th at 7:30 p.m. In their concert entitled “No Greater Love Than This”, Cantus explores the experiences of bravery, protection, and camaraderie through the eyes of a soldier. Quilts of Valor has made it their mission to honor soldiers “touched by war” with beautiful handmade quilts. They will be giving a special presentation from 6:00-6:30 p.m. before the Cantus performance.