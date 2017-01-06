IPR Presents – “Cavalleria Rusticana” and “Pagliacci” Sneak Peek

The Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre is invading Iowa Public Radio! Join us at noon on Tuesday, January 10th for fabulous arias from the CROT’s production of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. The singers will also perform selections from Samson et Dalila, Faust, and Turandot. The CROT’s principal cast features Iowa natives Katharine Goeldner, Janara Kellerman, and Teresa Buchholz. Suzanne Vinnik will sing the role of Nedda in Pagliacci, and former Cleveland Browns football player Ta’u Pupu’a will sing in both Cavalleria rusticana as Turridu and Pagliacci as Canio. Listen for IPR’s Performance Iowa CROT Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci snapshot on Tuesday, January 10th at noon.

The full shows will be performed at The Paramount Theatre stage in Cedar Rapids January 13th at 7:30 p.m. and January 15th, at 2:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit artsiowa.com or call 319-366-8203.