Iowa Week: Growing Old in Iowa

Iowa came out near the top in the current national rankings in Caring.com's new survey "Best and Worst States to Grow Old."  But retiring in Iowa is not without its challenges--especially in rural areas, where retirees may be far away from a heath care clinic, a dentist and a psychologist.   Loneliness also remains a problem for many older people, whether in busy, bigger cities or not.  This hour, we continue our special series of programs on challenges facing our state.  

As Iowa lawmakers plan future spending on priorities from heath care to urban planning, they find themselves confronting more urbanization and a rising elderly population.  And the changes are only speeding up.  Iowa is one of eight states where the population hasn't doubled over the last century.

We begin the hour with Caring.com's vice-president Tim Sullivan, who tells us the criteria the organization used in coming up with its findings in its 2017 survey about quality of life for older Americans.   Also on the program is University of Iowa assistant professor of anthropology, Elana Buch, who tells Charity about the intimate relationships that adults forge in later life, including with new romantic partners and paid care workers.  Later, we talk to John Hale of Ankeny, who with his wife Terri, are known as passionate and persistent voices on aging and caregiving issues.  They lobby legislators and organize forums around the states to advance ideas to help older Iowans.  Also on the broadcast is Hillary Ramaker, Executive Director of TRAIL of Johnson County, a non-profit that uses volunteers to help people remain in their own homes as they grow older.

Using Local Resources to Age in Place

By & Jul 27, 2017

Growing old brings challenges. Some of them are harder than others. 

"The hardest thing I had to adjust to was having my teeth in a glass of water next to my bed at night," laughs Evelyn Birkby, who is a nearly 98 and lives in her home in Sidney, Iowa. 

Birkby and her late husband Robert planned to age in their home, and they have done just that. During this hour of Talk of Iowa, she talks with host Charity Nebbe about their preparations, like building their home with a minimal number of stairs to make for easier access in older age. 

Living Longer, But With More Pain

By & & Anna Williams Oct 25, 2016
Tony Hall / Flickr

People are living longer. But that doesn’t always mean they’re living well longer. One of the reasons for the diminished quality of later life is back pain, which the latest Global Burden of Disease study recently named the second most common ailment affecting aging people across the globe. According to Dr. Joseph Chen, Director of the University of Iowa Spine Center, the prevalence of back pain is not surprising.

Who Cares for the Caregivers?

By & Jul 12, 2016
The Center for Volunteer Caregiving / Flickr

Over 317,000 Iowans care for an aging parent or loved one. While the focus is usually on the elderly person being cared for, caregivers often carry an unseen burden.

Elder Wisdom: From Marriage Advice to "Knowing When to Shut Up"

By & Jul 11, 2016
courtesy of Emily Woodbury

Emily Woodbury is getting married in two months. And while she had had extensive discussions with her future husband and her officiant, she decided to seek wisdom from one more source: her grandparents.

"They met in 1956 and sixty years later, they're still together. They're really happy together, and I admire that in a way. I hope that, sixty years from now, with a bit of luck, that me and my fiance are where they're at now. So I wanted to see if they had any advice for us."