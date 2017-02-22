Iowa Talent Represented In 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Concert Contest

For the third year in a row, NPR invited unsigned musicians to enter to win a chance to perform at NPR's Tiny Desk in Washington, D.C. The entry period has now closed, and right now the judges are watching the submitted videos in search of the next great undiscovered artist to play at the Tiny Desk and tour the U.S. with NPR and sponser Lagunitas.

Past winners have been Fantastic Negrito

and Gaelynn Lea Following her win last year, Gaelynn Lea performed on IPR's Studio One. You can revisit her great set here- http://iowapublicradio.org/post/hear-gaelynn-leas-studio-one-live-set

This year, Iowa is represented by 40 artists and bands that submitted YouTube videos of original songs. As you would expect, the impressive entries from Iowa represent a wide variety of musical styles. Check out these videos submitted by you and your neighbors. We'll post another batch tomorrow! The winner will be announced February 28th!

Awful Purdies- "This Woman's Work"

The Ruralists- "Black and Achromatic"

XCAVATE- "Fade Slow"

Ryan O'Rien- "Let Us Be"

In Rooms- "Alone"

Simpleton Sage- "What You Can't See"

Pelican Rodeo- "Grandad"

Ben Schrag & The Cautionaries- "New America"

Joe Sorensen- "I Get the Feeling that I'm Not the Only One"

The Copper Smoke Trials with Biscotti Brass- "Wishful Thinking"



