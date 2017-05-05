Iowa Supreme Court Issues Temporary Injunction On Mandatory Three-Day Waiting Period For Abortion

By 1 minute ago
  • JOHN PEMBLE/IPR FILE

The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a temporary injunction that immediately blocks a provision of a newly signed law that mandates a three-day waiting period between two appointments before having an abortion.

After a lower court denied its request for an injunction on Thursday afternoon, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland successfully appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court. The injunction was granted Friday morning, a couple hours after Gov. Terry Branstad signed the bill into law.

This is a very temporary injunction. The state has until Monday at noon to respond. Then the court will consider whether the injunction should remain in force.

Other aspects of the law, including a 20-week abortion ban, will remain in place.

Planned Parenthood argues this waiting period creates an undue burden on women seeking abortions, especially for poor or rural women, or women who may be at risk for domestic violence. The state says these burdens are created by society and not the new law.

The injunction enabled 44 women who were scheduled for abortions on Friday to keep their appointments.

Tags: 
abortion
news
Iowa Supreme Court

Related Content

Planned Parenthood Loses Request For Emergency Injunction; Will Appeal To Iowa Supreme Court

By 19 hours ago
Pool photo via KCCI-TV

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland is appealing to the Iowa Supreme Court for an injunction to stop new abortion restrictions from going into effect tomorrow morning. At about 8:30, upon Gov. Terry Branstad’s signature, a new law will be enacted that mandates a 72-hour waiting period between two appointments before a woman receives an abortion.

Planned Parenthood Launches Legal Attack Against New Law That Restricts Abortion Access In Iowa

By May 3, 2017
SARAH BODEN/IPR FILE

Tomorrow afternoon, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the ACLU of Iowa are asking a judge for an emergency injunction to stop a law that requires women wait 72-hour before receiving an abortion. The law is slated to go into effect Friday morning, unless the Polk County District Court intervenes.

The plaintiffs argue the law violates women's equal protection rights by trying to stop them from having abortions. They also argue the law is unconstitutional, as it singles out the procedure by objecting it onerous restrictions. 

Abortion-Access Advocacy Organization Urges Branstad To Veto Legislation

By Apr 28, 2017

The abortion-access advocacy organization NARAL Pro-Choice America is urging Gov. Terry Branstad to veto legislation it says threatens women's health and plays politics with women's lives.

Senate File 471 requires women to wait three days before receiving an abortion and have an ultrasound before the procedure. It also bans abortion after the 20th week of pregnancy. 

"There is still time for the governor to do the right thing," says NARAL's James Owens. "This bill introduced ideology into the doctor’s room and tries to shame women away from accessing basic healthcare." 

Senate Democrats Bring Down Branstad Appointees Over Abortion Vote

By Apr 19, 2017
Iowa General Assembly

Two of Governor Branstad’s re-appointments to the Iowa Board of Medicine failed to get the votes needed for confirmation in the Iowa Senate last night, going down to defeat over the issue of abortion.  

In 2013 Board Chair Diane Clark, a public member from Lake Mills, and Dr. Hamed Tewfik, a physician from Iowa City,  voted to stop Planned Parenthood’s telemed abortion program, which allows women to obtain medical abortions from remote locations without a physician present.  

Senator Janet Peterson (D-Des Moines) led the opposition to the appointees.