Iowa Secretary of State Proposes Voter ID

By 21 minutes ago
  • FLICKR / PHIL ROEDER

Iowa’s secretary of state is proposing voter ID legislation that he says will ensure the integrity of the state's elections. The proposal requires a voter to show a passport, state-issued ID, driver’s license or military ID before casting a ballot. 

Though Sec. Paul Pate has yet to release a draft of the bill, he says any voters who do not have an ID will be issued a free voter identification card. Student IDs would not be accepted, but Pate says down the road that could change.

"We just want to ensure that voters are who they say they are," says Pate. "I believe that Iowa’s elections are clean and fair. But we need to take steps to keeping them that way."

The legislation also implements signature verification and electronic poll books, which allow precinct workers to look up voter registration information. Pate estimates his proposals will cost about $1 million.

People who study in-person voter fraud say the crime is rare. Last year a Des Moines woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she attempted to vote a second time at an early voting location. 

Most Democrats oppose voter ID, saying it can create barriers to voting for some people. Statehouse Democratic staffer Ron Parker tweeted that Pate's bill is, "a partisan proposal that will suppress voter turnout across Iowa".

The legislation does not change same-day voter registration, including the practice of attesting. An attester is a registered voter who signs an oath swearing that the identity and  address of a person in their voting precinct makes them eligible to vote. This allows the individual to register and cast a ballot, even if they lack an ID.  

Tags: 
Voter ID
Voting
news

Related Content

Des Moines Woman Says She Voted Twice For Trump Because "The Polls Are Rigged"

By Oct 28, 2016
Flickr / Joe Hall

A Des Moines woman has been charged with Election Misconduct, a Class D felony, after allegedly voting twice for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. Terri Rote says she was afraid her first ballot for Trump would be changed to a vote for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"I wasn't planning on doing it twice, it was a spur of the moment," says Rote.* "The polls are rigged."

But Polk County Attorney John Sarcone says voter fraud in Iowa is very rare, which is evidence that Iowa’s election system is secure.

Voter Registration Goes Paperless...For Those With I.D.

By Jan 4, 2016
Flickr / Phil Roeder

Registering to vote in Iowa just got a whole lot easier, provided you have a driver’s license or state-issued ID. A new portal allows the Iowa Department of Transportation to share a voter’s information with Iowa’s Secretary of State.

Secretary of State Paul Pate says the portal is a more accurate and efficient way to maintain voter information, and will make Iowa voting a quicker process. 

Concerns Over Online Voter Registration in Iowa

By Dec 30, 2014
League of Women Voters of California / Flickr

Republican Secretary of State-elect Paul Pate says he hopes to have the option for Iowans to register to vote online before the 2016 primaries. But at a public hearing  Tuesday in Des Moines, voter rights groups say it’s unfair.

Iowa's Longest-Serving Precinct Election Offical Honored

By Dec 21, 2016
Iowa Secretary of State's Office

Iowa’s longest-serving precinct election official has been honored for more than a half century of service. Mildred Davis was presented with the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award on Monday by Iowa Sec. of State Paul Pate for serving as a prescient election official for the past 56 years.

The 93-year-old from Sioux City says she’s worked national, state and local elections rarely missing an opportunity to serve.              