Iowa Attorney General Urges President, Congress to Maintain Funding for Drug Treatment

Iowa’s attorney general is joining colleagues from several other states in urging the president and congressional leaders to maintain funding for drug treatment in their effort to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The 20 attorneys general say changes to certain ACA provisions could eliminate billions of dollars of funding for drug treatment in the midst of an opioid epidemic.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says the ACA requires Medicaid and most private health insurance plans to cover drug treatment.

"The coverage for drug treatment expanded dramatically, in a very beneficial way," says Miller. "We attorneys general could see some of the effects throughout the country. Now, with the repeal and replace, there's a very good likelihood that they will fall back."

Miller says a repeal of that requirement would hurt law enforcement and people struggling with addiction.