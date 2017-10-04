Iowa AG Reaches Deal for Cheaper Opioid Overdose Antidote

By 54 minutes ago
  • naloxone
    A form of naloxone
    Tom Wolf / flickr

Iowa’s attorney general has struck a new deal with a drugmaker to make an opioid overdose reversal drug more affordable.

Public agencies in Iowa, including law enforcement and public hospitals, will pay less for naloxone through a rebate agreement with Amphastar.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says first responders in the state have been using naloxone to save lives.

"As those products became more in use and, in a sense, became more valuable because they were saving lives, there was significant increases in price," Miller says. "And we in the attorney general’s office have become concerned about that and entered into negotiations with various companies."

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, first responders reported a nearly 70 percent increase in treating opioid overdoses from 2010 to 2015.

Dale Woolery is associate director at the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy. He says he sees three main parts of addressing the opioid crisis: rescue, recovery and reduction.

"But the rescue piece is reliant, in large part, on these types of products being available to these experts and many others around the state," Woolery says. "And we know they work." 

Woolery says restricting access to naloxone can be an impediment in fighting the opioid epidemic.

Private citizens and community organizations will still have to pay the full price for naloxone.

Tags: 
news
drug use & abuse

Related Content

New Report Recommends Policies for Addressing Iowa's Opioid Crisis

By Oct 2, 2017
pills in a bottle
nosheep / Pixabay

A new report from the University of Iowa makes policy recommendations for reducing prescription opioid abuse and overdose deaths.

Carri Casteel, UI associate professor and lead author of the report, says Iowa's prescription opioid overdose death rate is lower than in many other states, but it has quadrupled in the past 20 years. 

Eastern Iowa Nonprofits to Offer Free Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug

By May 30, 2017
syringe
WerbeFabrik / Pixabay

Two eastern Iowa nonprofits will offer free naloxone —a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose—starting June 1. It's the first time the overdose reversal drug will be available for free in Iowa.

The Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition and Quad Cities Harm Reduction will distribute naloxone each week in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Iowa City.

The drug has been available at pharmacies, but the cost can prevent people from obtaining it. One dose costs about $150 with insurance.  