Hear A Conquered Christmas 2017

After a year of Studio One Underground shows from the Des Moines Social Club, it's become an IPR tradition to finish up our year of live broadcasts there with A Conquered Christmas. For the cause of good will and good cheer, Christopher The Conquered rounds up a stellar roster of Iowa talent to perform in The Basement venue of the DMSC, and Studio One has the honor of broadcasting it live! This year's event on Dec. 7 featured Brother Trucker, David Zollo, Dustin Smith, Max Wellman, Adam Bruce, Adrien Logsdon and many more!

You can enjoy this special live performance right here!

Listen to the first set from A Conquered Christmas 2017 here.