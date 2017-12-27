Hear A Conquered Christmas 2017

After a year of Studio One Underground shows from the Des Moines Social Club, it's become an IPR tradition to finish up our year of live broadcasts there with A Conquered Christmas. For the cause of good will and good cheer, Christopher The Conquered rounds up a stellar roster of Iowa talent to perform in The Basement venue of the DMSC, and Studio One has the honor of broadcasting it live! This year's event on Dec. 7 featured Brother Trucker, David Zollo, Dustin Smith, Max Wellman, Adam Bruce, Adrien Logsdon and many more!
You can enjoy this special live performance right here!