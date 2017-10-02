Flexsteel Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Plant in Dubuque

Work begins today on construction of a large manufacturing plant in Dubuque. The project will keep one of the city’s top employers in town.

Ground is being broken this morning on Flexsteel Industries’ $25 million facility that the manufacturer announced it would build earlier this year. The new plant will sit on 22 acres in the Dubuque Industrial Center South.

It replaces the Flexsteel operation on Jackson Street in Dubuque, where it has been for more than 80 years. Company officials say the move will retain more than 200 jobs. They expect to complete construction in late 2018.

As part of the move, Flexsteel will donate 40 acres around its old plant to a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing downtown Dubuque. Flexsteel was incorporated in 1929 and manufactures upholstered and wood furniture.