Featured Release This Week From The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips have been bringing their psychedelically-informed sound to listeners for over 30 years. They have established themselves as a must-see live act (did I see you at the Gentlemen of the Road tour, Waverly, summer 2015?) On record, Wayne Coyne and company have been as creative, experimental and out-there as anyone, but they have also recorded music that is melodic, accessible and song-oriented. The Soft Bulletin (1999) and Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (2002) are in that vein, and remain the go-to Flaming Lips albums for many fans. Oczy Mlody finds the band once again reining in their wilder side, with Coyne's trippy fairy tales delivered within a headphone-worthy electronic soundscape.