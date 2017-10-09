Featured Release This Week From Alvvays + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

By 30 minutes ago
  • facebook.com/alvvays/

Alvvays (spelled that way because a band named Always already existed, but still pronounced "always") formed in Toronto in 2011, and released their debut album in 2014.  Their new record, Antisocialites​, is the followup.   Songwriter and vocalist Molly Rankin occasionally plays fiddle as well, following in the footsteps of her father John Morris Rankin, who is a fiddler with the Celtic folk group The Rankin Family.  Alvvays don't play folk music, though. The band's driving, melodic indie pop is described this way by Rankin:  "If old people ask, I say it sounds like the Cranberries.  If young people ask, I call it jangle pop.  If a punk asks, I say it's pop."        

Here are the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Oct. 8, 2017:

1    The National- Sleep Well Beast

2    Alvvays- Antisocialites

3    Shout Out Louds- Ease My Mind

4    JD McPherson- Undivided Heart & Soul

5    LCD Soundsystem- American Dream

6    Deer Tick- Vol. 1/Vol. 2

7     Cut Copy- Haiku From Zero

8    The War On Drugs- A Deeper Understanding

9    St. Vincent- Masseduction

10   Iron & Wine- Beast Epic

11   Ariel Pink- Dedicated To Bobby Jameson

12   Wolf Parade- Cry Cry Cry

13   Mount Kimbie- Love What Survives

14   Oh Sees- Orc

15   Deerhoof- Mountain Moves

16   Grizzly Bear- Painted Ruins

17   Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton- Choir Of The Mind

18   Zola Jesus- Okovi

19   Mogwai- Every Country's Sun

20   Ani DiFranco- Binary

21   Neil Young- Hitchhiker

22   Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile- Lotta Sea Lice

23   Cults- Offering

24   The Horrors- V

25  Filthy Friends- Invitation

26  Gogol Bordello- Seekers And Finders

27   The Dream Syndicate- How Did I Find Myself Here?

28   Lee Ranaldo- Electric Trim

29   Death From Above- Outrage! Is Now

30   Gloom Balloon- Drying The Eyes Of The Goddess Of Gloom, Underneath The Stars And The Moon            

Tags: 
Featured Release