Featured Release This Week From Alvvays + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Alvvays (spelled that way because a band named Always already existed, but still pronounced "always") formed in Toronto in 2011, and released their debut album in 2014. Their new record, Antisocialites​, is the followup. Songwriter and vocalist Molly Rankin occasionally plays fiddle as well, following in the footsteps of her father John Morris Rankin, who is a fiddler with the Celtic folk group The Rankin Family. Alvvays don't play folk music, though. The band's driving, melodic indie pop is described this way by Rankin: "If old people ask, I say it sounds like the Cranberries. If young people ask, I call it jangle pop. If a punk asks, I say it's pop."

Here are the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Oct. 8, 2017:

1 The National- Sleep Well Beast

2 Alvvays- Antisocialites

3 Shout Out Louds- Ease My Mind

4 JD McPherson- Undivided Heart & Soul

5 LCD Soundsystem- American Dream

6 Deer Tick- Vol. 1/Vol. 2

7 Cut Copy- Haiku From Zero

8 The War On Drugs- A Deeper Understanding

9 St. Vincent- Masseduction

10 Iron & Wine- Beast Epic

11 Ariel Pink- Dedicated To Bobby Jameson

12 Wolf Parade- Cry Cry Cry

13 Mount Kimbie- Love What Survives

14 Oh Sees- Orc

15 Deerhoof- Mountain Moves

16 Grizzly Bear- Painted Ruins

17 Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton- Choir Of The Mind

18 Zola Jesus- Okovi

19 Mogwai- Every Country's Sun

20 Ani DiFranco- Binary

21 Neil Young- Hitchhiker

22 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile- Lotta Sea Lice

23 Cults- Offering

24 The Horrors- V

25 Filthy Friends- Invitation

26 Gogol Bordello- Seekers And Finders

27 The Dream Syndicate- How Did I Find Myself Here?

28 Lee Ranaldo- Electric Trim

29 Death From Above- Outrage! Is Now

30 Gloom Balloon- Drying The Eyes Of The Goddess Of Gloom, Underneath The Stars And The Moon