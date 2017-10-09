Featured Release This Week From Alvvays + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Alvvays (spelled that way because a band named Always already existed, but still pronounced "always") formed in Toronto in 2011, and released their debut album in 2014. Their new record, Antisocialites, is the followup. Songwriter and vocalist Molly Rankin occasionally plays fiddle as well, following in the footsteps of her father John Morris Rankin, who is a fiddler with the Celtic folk group The Rankin Family. Alvvays don't play folk music, though. The band's driving, melodic indie pop is described this way by Rankin: "If old people ask, I say it sounds like the Cranberries. If young people ask, I call it jangle pop. If a punk asks, I say it's pop."
Here are the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Oct. 8, 2017:
1 The National- Sleep Well Beast
2 Alvvays- Antisocialites
3 Shout Out Louds- Ease My Mind
4 JD McPherson- Undivided Heart & Soul
5 LCD Soundsystem- American Dream
6 Deer Tick- Vol. 1/Vol. 2
7 Cut Copy- Haiku From Zero
8 The War On Drugs- A Deeper Understanding
9 St. Vincent- Masseduction
10 Iron & Wine- Beast Epic
11 Ariel Pink- Dedicated To Bobby Jameson
12 Wolf Parade- Cry Cry Cry
13 Mount Kimbie- Love What Survives
14 Oh Sees- Orc
15 Deerhoof- Mountain Moves
16 Grizzly Bear- Painted Ruins
17 Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton- Choir Of The Mind
18 Zola Jesus- Okovi
19 Mogwai- Every Country's Sun
20 Ani DiFranco- Binary
21 Neil Young- Hitchhiker
22 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile- Lotta Sea Lice
23 Cults- Offering
24 The Horrors- V
25 Filthy Friends- Invitation
26 Gogol Bordello- Seekers And Finders
27 The Dream Syndicate- How Did I Find Myself Here?
28 Lee Ranaldo- Electric Trim
29 Death From Above- Outrage! Is Now
30 Gloom Balloon- Drying The Eyes Of The Goddess Of Gloom, Underneath The Stars And The Moon