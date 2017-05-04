Listen to the edited discussion

In this special edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer co-moderates a discussion with Lynn Hicks of the Des Moines Register. The conversation features a panel of guests with expertise in U.S. China relations. The event, "China, Iowa and Diplomacy in the Trump Administration," was sponsored by the University of Iowa Public Policy Center, IPR and the Des Moines Register, and came just a day after Governor Terry Branstad faced the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the nominee to be the U.S. Ambassador to China.

Our panelists are: Bill Niebur, President and CEO of Origin Agritech Ltd. who lived and worked in China from 2010 to 2016; Ron McMullen, a 30 year career diplomat who served as U.S. Ambassador to the State of Eritrea from 2007 to 2010 and is now ambassador in residence in the department of political science at the University of Iowa; Mary Kramer, former U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean from 2004 to 2006; and Wenfang Tang, professor of political science at University of Iowa;