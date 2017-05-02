Cedar Rapids Stops Issuing Tickets from I-380 Cameras, Appeals District Court Ruling

Cedar Rapids is appealing a judge’s ruling that the Iowa Department of Transportation can order the city to remove some highway speed cameras.

The city has stopped issuing speeding tickets from cameras on I-380 but is requesting a stay of the order to remove those cameras.

Cedar Rapids spokeswoman Maria Johnson says city attorneys felt the need to act immediately.

"The reason they did this is the DOT did not agree to a stay of the district court’s ruling pending the appeal. which was different than the position that they had taken so far in this court case," she says.

Johnson says the city council can still decide to withdraw the appeal. The council will likely discuss that option in a closed meeting next week.

Des Moines and Muscatine are also appealing the decision.