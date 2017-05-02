Cedar Rapids Stops Issuing Tickets from I-380 Cameras, Appeals District Court Ruling

By 1 minute ago

Credit Adrian Pingstone / Wikipedia

Cedar Rapids is appealing a judge’s ruling that the Iowa Department of Transportation can order the city to remove some highway speed cameras.

The city has stopped issuing speeding tickets from cameras on I-380 but is requesting a stay of the order to remove those cameras.

Cedar Rapids spokeswoman Maria Johnson says city attorneys felt the need to act immediately.

"The reason they did this is the DOT did not agree to a stay of the district court’s ruling pending the appeal. which was different than the position that they had taken so far in this court case," she says. 

Johnson says the city council can still decide to withdraw the appeal. The council will likely discuss that option in a closed meeting next week.

Des Moines and Muscatine are also appealing the decision. 

Tags: 
news
Transportation

Related Content

Cedar Rapids Considers Appeal of Traffic Camera Ruling

By Apr 28, 2017
traffic camera
Adrian Pingstone / Wikipedia

Cedar Rapids is considering whether to appeal a ruling by an Iowa judge in a lawsuit over highway speed cameras. It affirms the Iowa Department of Transportation’s right to order the removal of some cameras.

Mayor Ron Corbett says attorneys are taking a few days to review the judge's ruling. 

"The Cedar Rapids City Council will probably decide at their next council meeting whether we want to join Des Moines and Muscatine and appeal the case," Corbett says.

Cedar Rapids takes in more revenue from traffic cameras than any other city in the state. 

Iowa DOT Unlikely To Grant City's Request To Keep Speed Cameras

By & May 8, 2015
Adam Belz

According to Adam Belz, Iowa native and business reporter at the Star Tribune in Minnesota, Cedar Rapids has become the ultimate speed trap in the Midwest.

"I got a ticket a little bit over a month ago. I was looking at it, and I thought, 'I wonder if Cedar Rapids is getting known for this?'" says Belz, who then asked via Twitter if others experienced the same. "One of my friends who is in charge of a sales force fleet immediately tweeted me,  'I see more tickets from Cedar Rapids than I see from all other cities combined.'"