Talk of Iowa

Caring for Cut Flowers

By & 36 minutes ago
  • Vera Kratochvil/Wikimedia Commons

More cut flowers are purchased on Valentine's Day than any other day of the year, in spite of the fact that it falls in the dead of winter. During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Cindy Haynes and Richard Jauron of Iowa State University about the best flowers to buy for longevity. Most cut flowers don't last more than a week. 

“Carnations and daisies are some that are usually the longest lasting of the cut flowers," says Haynes, who is an associate professor of horticulture. "Baby’s breath tends to last a long time. Lilies, they last quite a long time too, if you can get them tight in bud, will open up, and some have a very wonderful fragrance and you get a good week out of them.”

She also says that small potted plants are easier to keep alive and tend to last more than a week. During the show, Jauron and Haynes also respond to listener questions. 

Talk of Iowa
Horticulture

Blooms Do Exist in the Dead of Winter

By & Jan 6, 2017
Photo Courtesty of the Iowa State University Department of Agriculture

There are blooms outdoors, even when it seems like everything has gone gray. You just have to know where to look for them. During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Richard Jauron, horticulture expert with Iowa State University Extension and Cindy Haynes, who is professor in charge of the master gardener program. 

"The lenten rose might be something you’d consider for a bloom. Some people call it a Christmas rose," says Haynes. 

Pruning Season: Just Around the Corner

By Jan 27, 2017
Smabs Sputzer / Flickr

After a couple of weeks of ice, snow, mud and gloom over most of the state, the thought of working outside may not be very appealing right now, but the sun in peeking out today and there is still work to be done outside. Jeff Iles, professor and chair in the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University says pruning is best done during the dormant season.