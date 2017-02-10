Caring for Cut Flowers

Hear the full show

More cut flowers are purchased on Valentine's Day than any other day of the year, in spite of the fact that it falls in the dead of winter. During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Cindy Haynes and Richard Jauron of Iowa State University about the best flowers to buy for longevity. Most cut flowers don't last more than a week.

“Carnations and daisies are some that are usually the longest lasting of the cut flowers," says Haynes, who is an associate professor of horticulture. "Baby’s breath tends to last a long time. Lilies, they last quite a long time too, if you can get them tight in bud, will open up, and some have a very wonderful fragrance and you get a good week out of them.”

She also says that small potted plants are easier to keep alive and tend to last more than a week. During the show, Jauron and Haynes also respond to listener questions.