Artistic Iowa: Unique & Alternative Art Forms

  Urban Leadership student character by ASPHATE and Color Control Wokshop students at the MLK Bridge/Central Campus Rear in Des Moines
    Urban Leadership student character by ASPHATE and Color Control Wokshop students at the MLK Bridge/Central Campus Rear in Des Moines
  Illustrator Phil Hester holding his sketch of Dr. Doom vs Black Adam
    Illustrator Phil Hester holding his sketch of Dr. Doom vs Black Adam
  Vaune Bulgarelli and some prosthetic eyes she created
    Vaune Bulgarelli and some prosthetic eyes she created
  The prosthetic eyes Vaune Bulgarelli creates take about 200+ layers of paint each
    The prosthetic eyes Vaune Bulgarelli creates take about 200+ layers of paint each
Paintings, symphonies, and sculptures have long been considered art forms, but the last century has given way to newer forms of expression that many consider to be artistic.

A photo from the Abandoned Iowa Tumblr, a blog "documenting the forgotten, the collapsed, and the condemned"
"Art is something that captures a lot of what we all agree upon is important or beautiful, but what makes it art is something that takes it into that realm of someone's imagination," says Todd Behrens, curator of the Sioux City Art Museum.

"It's something that holds to certain established standards for how something is made or composed while taking it into that level that previously we couldn't possibly have imagined."

This hour on Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Iowans involved in alternative art forms including graffiti, comic books, and video games.

She also talks with two artists who have taken a unique approach in their fields – a photographer who captures images of dilapidated structures and a painter who creates prosthetic eyes.

This program originally aired as part of IPR's 2016 Iowa Week during the month of September.

Talk of Iowa
Iowa Week
Artistic Iowa

