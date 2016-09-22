Artistic Iowa: Architectural Design

Listen to Ben Kieffer's discussion with Dan Naegele and Cameron Campbell - River to River

Frank Lloyd Wright once said, “Every great architect is — necessarily — a great poet. He must be a great original interpreter of his time, his day, his age.”

On this edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer hosts a discussion on architecture in Iowa. He’s joined by Iowa State University College of Design associate professors Dan Naegele and Cameron Campbell. They explain how building design in Iowa has changed over the decades, what is says about us, and the art of the field.

Campbell says it's not just the outside of a building that architects put their creativity towards, but every aspect of the space.

"Once we've solved shelter and once we've solved protecting people from the rain and keeping a building from falling down, we have to address the issue of experience," says Campbell. "The attention to that experience - how a space smells, how do you feel, what is it like to walk through a hallway of an institutional building and feel your heels click."

This program is part of the week-long talk show series, Iowa Week. You can read more stories and listen to other Iowa Week shows here.