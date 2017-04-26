Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Wounds, War and Poetry: Using Creativity to Heal

By & & Chelsea Hoye 5 hours ago
  • Fredrik Rubensson / Flickr

In 1964, just weeks away from graduating from Grinnell College, Dennis Maulsby decided his best option after college would be to voluntarily enter the military. After returning from the Vietnam War almost five years later, he channeled his war experiences into various creative outlets, ultimately pursuing writing poetry. He self-published his first book, Remembering Willy, and All the Others, and received silver medal awards from veterans associations. His latest book, Free Fire Zone is a collection of short military stories.

"A lot of men came back from Vietnam, and they dealt with their PTSD in a number of ways, usually women, drugs or creativity," he says. "I chose creativity." 

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Maulsby about his writing and his new book of connected short stories. 

Retired member of the Army National Guard, Randy Brown—also known as Charlie Sherpa, also joins the show.

He has spent his post-military career as a poet and journalist. After graduating from Drake University as a ROTC student in the late 1980s, Brown went into active duty and attended Army communications school. His alter ego Charlies Sherpa comes from the blog he began during his military time, “Red Bull Rising.” After spending time in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s, he became reintroduced to poetry. Brown sees writing poetry as a way to make sense of his time in the military.

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Senators Critique “Ridiculous” Artworks, Vote to Eliminate Art in State Buildings

By Apr 21, 2017
Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs

A Republican proposal to get rid of Iowa’s Art in State Buildings program sparked a contentious debate in the Iowa Senate Thursday.  

The program sets aside a small percentage of the cost of state building projects to commission onsite paintings and sculpture.  

GOP lawmakers say they’ve heard a lot of criticism about the artworks on campuses, at rest stops, and around the capitol complex.  

Since the program began in 1979, art work has been included in some 160 state buildings

When Old Becomes New: Repurposing Abandoned Buildings

By & Apr 10, 2017
Michael M. Huang/Studio Reserved

In Iowa there are hundreds of old schools, post offices, and churches that sit vacant. Some of them have been given new life as apartments, or as makers spaces and hubs for creativity. During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Michael Wagler of Main Street Iowa. We also check in with several Iowans who have been working to reimagine these old buildings. 

Lit City Episode Ten: Forgotten by History

By Charity Nebbe & Anna Williams Apr 13, 2017
IMDb

Like the title character of her 1933 novel Miss Bishop, Iowa-born author Bess Streeter Aldrich is finally getting the recognition she deserves. Although she wrote 14 novels and countless popular short stories, Aldrich was long forgotten... until recently, that is, when her hometown of Cedar Falls, Iowa decided to name an elementary school after her.