Woman Who Sold Fake Super Bowl Tickets Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Federal Prison

A 49-year-old woman from northwest Iowa has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for a fraud in which she sold non-existent tickets and accommodations to the Super Bowl and other sports events.

Ranae Van Roekel of Hull plead guilty last summer to one count of mail fraud and another count of filing a false tax return in relation to the scheme.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Sioux City, while Van Roekel was awaiting sentencing she engaged in another scheme to sell non-existent gift bags.

At her sentencing the judge noted that one of Van Roekel’s victims was a cancer patient.

In addition to 51 months in prison, Van Roekel is also ordered to pay $467,988.99 in restitution.