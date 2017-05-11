“Without Sauerkraut!” A French Approach to Music

In the late-Romantic musical world, Wagner’s works dominated concert stages. His numerous operas exhibited a distinctly “German sound” and featured Aryan characters in their lead roles. French composer Erik Satie was one of the first to call for a change for music of the time period. He issued a challenge for a French approach to music, “without sauerkraut!” inspiring the French Six (Darius Milhaud, Francis Poulenc, Arthur Honegger, Georges Auric, Louis Durey, and Germaine Tailleferre) as well as Maurice Ravel.

This weekend, hear both the German and French styles juxtaposed in the Quad City Symphony’s “River of Life” concert. Tune in on Sunday, May 14th at 4 p.m. and a gain on Monday, May 15th at 7 p.m. for this Symphonies of Iowa broadcast!

PROGRAM

WAGNER - Dawn and Siegfried’s Rhine Journey from Gotterdammerung

R. STRAUSS – Four Last Songs

WAGNER – Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

RAVEL – Daphnis and Chloe Suite, No. 2

FEATURING

Erin Wall, Soprano

Mark Russell Smith, Music Director and Conductor

(concert recorded March 4-5, 2017)