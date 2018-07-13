Related Programs: 
Wimbledon: A Treasured Summer Tradition In U.K. And Beyond

  • John Isner of the United States returns against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their men's singles semifinal match on day 11 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Wimbledon is the world’s oldest tennis tournament, and it occupies a special place in the hearts of many players. Former champion Boris Becker once called it the most important tournament there is. It’s also a summer tradition across Britain, even for those who aren’t lucky enough to nab tickets.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Independent’s tennis corespondent Paul Newman about what makes Wimbledon unique, and the role of tradition at the tournament.

