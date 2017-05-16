Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Wildlife Day: Think Twice About Cutting Down that Damaged Tree

By & 39 seconds ago
  • Red-bellied woodpecker
    Red-bellied woodpecker
    Susan Young/Flickr

When a tree dies or is damaged, our first instinct is to cut it down, but there are many reasons to reconsider. There are birds, mammals and many other species of wildlife who make their homes in fallen trees and holes in the ground. 

"There are two kinds of cavity nesters. Those that are what we call primary cavity nesters, which are those that make their own holes," says wildlife biologist Jim Pease. "Then there are secondary nesters, who take advantage of holes that others have created or that nature has created through other means. For example, if a tree branch dies on a tree, it will rot back on the tree, and that will make a hole. That creates potential homes for wildlife." 

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Pease about different species that make their homes this way, including woodpeckers, chickadees, nuthatches, wrens, owls, and wood ducks. 

Tags: 
Wildlife Day
Wildlife and Wildlife Preservation

Related Content

Iowa: A Southern Vacation for Birds of Prey?

By & & Gray Lantta Dec 15, 2016
Michael Leland

As temperatures begin to fall past zero in Iowa, it’s hard to believe that for some birds, especially birds of prey, Iowa is a southerly destination when it comes to migration.

“There are some that are coming from the arctic, there are some that are coming from the boreal forests,” Says wildlife biologist Jim Pease. “But in general, if we think of raptors, owls tend to stay, hawks tend to move, and eagles do both.”

For snowy owls, Iowa can provide food sources that their usual arctic homes cannot.

Coyotes Adapt to Live Alongside Humans By Developing Nocturnal Habits

By & Jan 17, 2017
Charity Nebbe

When wolves disappeared from Iowa in the early 20th century, coyotes filled the vacancy left behind.

"The coyote, then, was mostly a western species - a great plains species that gradually moved eastward," says emeritus wildlife extension specialist, Jim Pease.

In addition to adapting to a new area, coyotes have also adapted to live alongside humans.

Go Outside! Spring Birds Are Migrating During the Next Few Weeks

By & May 10, 2016
SriMesh / Wikimedia Commons

If you're been outside in the last week or so across the state, you've heard it: spring migratory rush hour. Lots of species make long migrations in the winter, and many bird species are making their appearances right now across the state. 

"We have seen, in the last two days, very large flocks of Harris Sparrows and White Crown Sparrows," says wildlife biologist Jim Pease. "They are coming through from the South and they will end up in the Arctic. It happens quick when they come through. This morning, I haven't noticed nearly as many Harris Sparrows as I did yesterday." 

It's Hatch Day in Decorah

By Mar 28, 2017
Michael Leland

Large migratory birds, including turkey vultures, sandhill cranes, great blue herons, and bald eagles, are on the move in Iowa this spring. One eagle in particular is trying to hatch out of its shell in a nest just north of Decorah.

[See live feeds of eagles - both the "Decorah Eagles" and the "Decorah North Nest"]