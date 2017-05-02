Related Program: 
Who Cuts the Lettuce? Local Food Farms and the Middle Structure

If a farmer grows lettuce and a local school district wants to use it in the cafeteria, who chops it? It proves to be a more challenging question to answer than it might seem.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe explores the middle structure of the local food system by talking with Brandi Janssen about her new book, Making Local Food Work: The Challenges and Opportunities of Today's Small Farmers.

Also joining the program are two local farmers: Jason Grimm from Grimm Family Farms near North English, and Melissa Dunham from Grinnell Heritage Farm in Grinnell.

