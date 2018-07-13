Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

When to Trim Back Those Tree Branches

By & Lucy McGehee 51 seconds ago
  • Wikimedia Commons

 

Two people lost their lives on July 3rd when a large Oak tree branch fell on them as they were watching fireworks in Rock Island, Illinois. While there’s likely no way to know if the accident was preventable, it’s a tragic reminder that we should all be aware of the health of the trees in our landscape. 

On this horticulture day edition of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Jeff Iles, professor and chair of Iowa State University's Department of Horticulture, about trees.

 

“I think an annual inspection [of your trees] is always a good idea,” Iles said. “Whenever we have strong winds, that is a good time to reassess.”

 

Iles cautions that trees do not always have obvious signs of damage or warning signs for possible loose limbs.

 

Later in the show, Richard Jauron, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture specialist, joins to answer listener questions.

