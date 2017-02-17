What to Expect in Iowa from Wisconsin's Act 10

After three days of bitter partisan debate, the Iowa House and Senate today gave final approval to legislation critics say will decimate Iowa’s collective bargaining law that covers 180-thousand public employees in Iowa.

A handful of Republican voters defied their leadership and voted with Democrats against the bill.

The vote in the House was 53 to 47. The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 29 to 21.

Democrats argued through the night and up to the afternoon, making a last pitch on behalf of public workers.