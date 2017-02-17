What to Expect in Iowa from Wisconsin's Act 10

By 54 minutes ago
  • Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker at a forum in Iowa in 2015 when he was running for president.
    John Pemble / IPR

  Both of the Republican-majority chambers of the Iowa legislature have passed a sweeping bill that dramatically hits public sector union collective bargaining rights. In Wisconsin, a similar bill passed six years ago. It has significantly scaled back the power of the state's public sector unions in not only negotiating contracts but also fundraising for democratic candidates. IPR's Clay Masters talks with Wisconsin Public Radio's Shawn Johnson about how things have changed there since Act 10 was passed in 2011. 

